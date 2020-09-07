Feed India Campaign Celebrates 30 million Meals in 5 Months

The Feed India Campaign which started five months ago, aimed at providing meals and essential goods to daily wagers and those struggling for livelihood across various parts of the country. Hundreds of food trucks were sent out on roads carrying dry goods, covering thousands of kilometres to provide help.

The campaign initiated by Chef Vikas Khanna left no stone unturned to ensure that one recognises their responsibility and out of sheer humanity provides help to those in need. The endless hard work paid off as it celebrates 30 million meals that have gone. Be it the Bihar & Assam flood victims, dabbawallas, cine artists or NGOs, the campaign has covered extensive areas and touched livelihood of millions around the country.

Talking about this, Chef Vikas Khanna, who has been spearheading the campaign from the US, says, "I am very happy that our purpose and dream of supporting people by providing food has reached a landmark of 30 million. It required a lot of planning and correct execution, but the results have been beyond satisfactory. I am also very grateful to Mukul Madhav Foundation, for helping Feed India Initiative reach far and wide. It is the support of each other that we can touch lives and make difficult times less challenging for those in need."

With the help of many NGOs and NDRF and other organisations, the initiative has been a successful endeavour. Besides the meals 4 million slippers, 3 million sanitary pads and 2 million face masks have also been distributed.

Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Trustee, Mukul Madhav Foundation says, "Through Feed India campaign, we were fortunate enough to address different segments of the society like transgenders, boatsmen etc and also helped make festivals like Eid and Ganpathi more meaningful for communities in these difficult times. We could reach out to so many people and understand their situation and their needs. We have been supporting our society, hospitals, institutions, various people by providing with life saving medical equipments, medical essentials, grocery kits and much more PAN India. Associating with Vikas Khanna and the Feed India Campaign has further enhanced our initiative. It has been a wonderful journey for us and together we have been stronger in solidarity."

More recently, as part of the Feed India Campaign is also distributed 2 million meals during the Ganpati and Shraad times , endorsing the thought that true essence of festivals is in caring for others and giving with a pure intent. The meal bags were first offered as Prasadam to Lord Ganesha in Siddhivinayak Temple, Andheri Ka Raja and Lal Bagh Ka Raja, before the trucks will be on their route to distribute food from 7th September with NDRF.