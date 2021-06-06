Feeding Baby Solids for the First Time? Check Auspicious Date and Time for Annaprashan in June 2021

Hindus believe that each aspect of life is sacred, therefore they perform a set of observances prescribed in the Vedas at each significant stage. According to the Shastras, there are a total of 16 Hindu Sanskars or also known as Samskaras and Annaprashan Sanskar is the seventh of them. The Annaprashan holds a significant place for the Hindus and hence it is advised to perform the ritual at an auspicious time.

Calculating the shubh muhurat is not that easy; nakshatra, zodiac sign, the position of celestial bodies, and other details of the newborn are together calculated to finalise the muhurat. This Sanskar is performed after six months of childbirth and in the ceremony, after puja and hawan, for the very first-time solid food is fed to the newborn.

Parents take bath, wear new clothes, and perform the puja on the shubh muhurat. The entire family comes together to perform the holy hawan. Post all puja, the priest feeds kheer to the newborn followed by other family members. The baby is blessed with long life, good health, and prosperity.

The Annaprashan Tithi falls anytime between 6-months to 1-year after birth of the baby. According to the Holy Writ, this ceremony should be performed in odd months for a girl and even for a boy. Meaning, if the newborn is a girl, then her Annaprashan ceremony should be celebrated on the 7th, 9th, or 11th month of the birth. While, for the boy, it should be on the 6th, 8th, and 10th month.

Auspicious Nakshatra, Tithis, Days, and Lagna to perform the Annaprashan ceremony are:

Tithis: Dwitiya, Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha, Panchami, Saptami, Tritiya, Chaturthi, Dwadashi, Trayodashi, Dashmi, and Ekadashi.

Days: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Thursday

Nakshatra: Annaprashan ceremony should not be celebrated under the nakshatra in which the baby was born. However, the auspicious nakshatras are Shravan, Dhanishta, Ashwini, Rohini, Chitra, Swati, Anuradha, Ardra, Uttarashada, Uttara Phalguni, Hasta, Shatabhishak, Punarvasu, Pushya, Uttara Bhadrapada, and Revati.

Annaprashan Tithi for June 2021 is mentioned below. You can choose the time as per your convenience:

June 23: Auspicious timing begins at 5:24 AM and ends at 7:00 AM.

June 24: Shubh muhurat is between 13:50 PM to 16:20 PM.

– Muhurat Dates And Timings Source: Astrosage.com

