Feeling Nervous and Anxious? It Can be Anxiety. Know the Symptoms and Causes

With a fast-moving life, people do not give enough time to their bodies. They often ignore their physical health and, most importantly, their mental health. While people still take some steps to improve their physical health, they do not prioritise the mind. One of the mental disorders that are quite common nowadays is an anxiety disorder. It is natural to feel anxious, or even panic, when you get stuck in a problem, have to start something new, or have to make an important decision. However, when you start feeling anxious more often and in small instances, you might be dealing with a bigger problem. To learn more about anxiety disorders, let’s take a look at the causes, symptoms, and treatments for anxiety.

What is anxiety?

Anxiety is a feeling of nervousness, fear, or dread. You start feeling uneasy and uncomfortable while experiencing anxiety. Heart palpitations, breathlessness, and trembling are a few of the many indicators of anxiety.

Symptoms of anxiety

Nervousness and restlessness A feeling of danger or panic Increased heart rate Rapid breathing Sweating, trembling, and exhaustion Not being able to focus on day-to-day activities Unable to sleep Gastrointestinal problems Urge to avoid things that trigger anxiety.

Causes of anxiety

There is no one reason that causes anxiety. Many people suffer from anxiety due to their physical health or harsh experiences. Let’s look at the common reasons that cause anxiety.

Prolonged stress

If someone is going through stress for a long time, then it takes a dig at the mind. Long-lasting stress and tension can lead to hormonal disbalance and restrict the release of mood-enhancing hormones. This can lead to anxiety.

Trauma

If something disturbing happens to you which has left you shattered or in fear, then it can lead to an anxiety disorder. Trauma plays an important role in bringing back the feeling of fear.

Hereditary

Sometimes, anxiety disorder runs in the family. If any of your close family members have ever suffered from it, you are most likely to get it from them.

Treatment

Counselling

If your anxiety disorder is due to some trauma or bad experience, then it can be treated by talking to a medical professional. They’ll try to pick up the nerve and will counsel you to do better.

Medication

Usually, doctors prescribe anti-anxiety pills to reduce the symptoms. They also give blood pressure medications to control heart and breathing rates.

