Feeling Sleepy During Work Hours? Well, Here're 3 Tips That May Help a Great Deal

A lot of people feel sleepy during office hours, primarily because of the lack of proper sleep during the night. Feeling lethargic and sleepy at your workplace affects your performance too.

So, it is important to sleep for about 7-8 hours to maintain a healthy body and schedule for the next day. But even after sleeping for recommended hours, if the problem persists, you are advised to consult a doctor.

However, there are many other ways to avoid this problem at the workplace.

Walk for a few minutes in the office.

If you feel sleepy during office hours, take a short walk on the office premises or in the canteen area. People usually take caffeine to prevent sleep during work. But walking for a few minutes is the best solution to your problem. It will also improve your health as walking increases the amount of oxygen in your brain.

Work in a bright area

One of the major reasons for feeling sleepy in the office is due to the lack of proper light around you. Sit near the area with the sunlight or near a window. Working in low light is a reason for feeling sleepy during work hours.

Take a deep breath

Taking a deep breath when you feel sleepy increases the amount of oxygen in your blood. It gives relief to your heart and mind as well. It brings freshness into your body as oxygen is considered the regulator of energy levels in the human body.

Take care of eyes

Due to the increasing use of mobiles, computers and laptops, the sleep cycle has been affected, and it impacts the eyes, too. Lights and rays emitted by the screen damage your eyes, and you start feeling nauseous. Use a good quality lense while working on any electronic device.

