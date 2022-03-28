Feeling Too Tired and Looking Pale? You Might Be Suffering From Iron Deficiency

Your lifestyle changes with age and when you’re in your 20s, having a balanced and healthy diet is extremely important to improve your longevity in terms of immunity, strength, and flexibility. However, people are the most carefree when they are in the aforementioned age group leading to various nutrient deficiencies and hence the health problems related to them. One such very common deficiency is that of the nutrient iron. Iron is vital for our body to carry the blood transportation process without any difficulty.

Iron deficiency causes anemia which is primarily observed in women. But how does one figure out if they suffer from iron deficiency? Here are the prominent signs:

Paleness of Body

Iron helps in smooth blood transportation which keeps us glowing the way we do. But if you have been looking pale lately, you might be iron deficient as the blood flow is insufficient.

Extreme Fatigue and Weakness

If you experience this, it is because of the low oxygen levels in your body as loss of iron doesn’t allow enough oxidation of food. This leads to low energy and hence the feeling of extreme tiredness all day long.

Brittle Nails

Iron deficiency causes the RBC count to drop below the recommended levels that cause the nails to go brittle and weak. They break too easily and sometimes take the shape of a spook by caving inwards. Go for a checkup if this is something you’ve been observing lately.

Chest Pain

Difficulty in breathing and chest pains are also a consequence of low oxygen levels that happen due to disruption of blood flow and hence difficulty in breathing. Hemoglobin levels need to be optimum to stay healthy and not face such difficulties.

If you face any of the above problems, you should get tested and get your iron levels up.

