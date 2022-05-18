Feeling Way too Hot this Summer? You Might be Making These Mistakes

Everyone is struggling with the scorching heat and rising temperature. The days are getting hotter and hotter and for some, it is becoming unbearable. And without even realising it, we tend to make mistakes that raise are body temperature and makes us feel hot. If you too feel that summers are taking a dig at you more than your friends and family, you must avoid these mistakes.

Not drinking enough water

Water is a magical way to cut down a lot of diseases. Be it winters or summers, water is essential. In summers, our bodies tend to become dehydrated quickly due to sweat, heat and sun. Dehydration not only makes you feel hot but also dizzy and sleepy. It is imperative to keep drinking water every hour in summer and have at least seven to eight glasses of water daily.

Staying in sun for too long

Due to environmental degradation and ozone layer depletion, we’ve become more prone to direct harmful UV rays. They burn our skin, makes the eye itchy and dry and even, cause severe headache. The summer sun is not at all good for your health. Therefore, it is advisable that one should avoid staying out for too long in the sun. If your work requires you to work outside, then wear a cap, glasses and full sleeve clothes and keep drinking water and juices to stay cool and avoid UV rays.

Consuming too much alcohol

Alcohol is known to make our bodies feel warm. It is better that one should avoid consuming alcohol at all during summer to not only stay cool but also to aid digestion.

Eating fried food

Summers also take a toss at our digestive health. Our stomach needs to have something which is easily digestible, light, have a lot of fibre and water content. This keeps our body hydrated and feels light. Having fried food and oily food in summers can lead to acidity and indigestion.

Doing strenuous activities

It is recommended for people in summers to avoid doing strenuous and harsh exercises in summer. Our body loses water and energy early in the summers, therefore, to keep the energy levels on point, cut down on workout time. If you usually do physical activity for 1 hour, then try to limit it to only 30-45 minutes. This way, you won’t feel exhausted.

