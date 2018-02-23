Fenty Beauty Drops Special Highlighter For Rihanna's Birthday

Fenty Beauty is celebrating its founder Rihanna's 30th birthday in the best possible way with a limited edition "Dirty Thirty" highlighter.The brand has reimagined the packaging of its cult-favorite Killawatt Highlighter in the popular golden shade "Trophy Wife" to mark the big day, which fell on February 20. The souped-up version also comes with "XXX" embossed in the product, to symbolize RiRi's new decade in Roman numerals.According to the Fenty Beauty website, the product is "Rihanna's all-time favorite 3D hyper-metallic gold highlighter." The shimmering, cream-to-powder highlighter is designed to be worn on any part of the face or body, delivering a highly-pigmented golden glow that melts into the skin and promises long-lasting wear.The celebration is a fitting one, given the astronomical success enjoyed by the Fenty Beauty brand since its launch last September, with the business being named one of the ‘Inventions of the Year' by Time Magazine.While regular beauty fans will have to make do with the new packaging, the birthday girl herself was treated with a blinged-out, gem encrusted version of the product that was showcased on Instagram. Here's to shining bright like a diamond.