Feroz Khan Death Anniversary: Here Are 5 Memorable Songs of the Actor

One of Bollywood’s most charming heroes, Feroz Khan passed away twelve years ago on April 27. Born on September 25, 1939 to a Pathan father, Sadiq Khan, and an Iranian mother, Fatima Khan, the actor was born as Zulfiqar Ali Shah Khan. Feroz Khan had a stellar career as an actor in Bollywood who successfully played both villain and protagonist in movies.

In 1962, he starred in Tarzan Goes to India, an English language movie, opposite Simi Garewal. He then went on to star in Phani Majumdar’s Oonche Log (1965). Feroz also widened his horizon professionally when he produced, directed and starred in the 1975 film Dharmatma, which was also the first Indian film to be shot in Afghanistan. The blockbuster hit starred actress Hema Malini and was inspired by the Hollywood film The Godfather. The actor is also remembered for his role as RDX in Anees Bazmee’s 2007 comedy drama Welcome.

Let us take a look at some of the most memorable songs picturised on Feroz Khan:

Tere Chehre Mein Woh Jaadu Hai (1975)

From the movie Dharmatma, this romantic song picturised on Feroz and Hema will bring back the magic of 70s romance. Sung by Kishore Kumar this song is composed by Kalyanji Anandji.

Tum Mile Pyar Se Mujhe Jeena (1972)

Watch Feroz romancing 70s glamorous diva Mumtaz in this song from the movie Apradh. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, this romantic melody is composed by Kalyanji Anandji.

Laila O Laila (1980)

Welcoming the 80s glamour, Zeenat Aman and Feroz are seen here grooving to the Arabic beats sung by Amit Kumar and Kanchan.

Kya Dekhte Ho Surat Tumhari (1980)

In this song about romantic confession of love, Feroz is seen head over heels in love with Zeenat’s beauty. Sung by Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi this song is certainly going to take you back to 80s romance.

Kya Khoob Lagti Ho (1975)

Presenting a fusion of Afghani and Western beats this song sung by Mukesh, Kumari Kanchan Dinkerao Mail.

Watch Hema and Feroz romancing the picturesque valleys of Afghanistan in this song.

