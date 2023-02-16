Fertility is a critical aspect of human life, and it is essential for couples who want to conceive. In both males and females, there are specific periods during which fertility is highest, and knowing when these periods occur can be essential for increasing the chances of conception. However, determining the fertility window in males and females can be a complex process, and there are several factors to consider. Let’s examine the biological processes that underlie fertility and discuss the different methods that can be used to track and predict fertility, including hormone monitoring, ovulation tracking, and semen analysis. All of us should understand the factors that influence fertility and the techniques available to help determine the fertility window in both males and females.

“From the beginning of adolescence to menopause, menstruation cycles affect female health, mood, and quality of life for a span ranging from 30-40years. Inside the ovary, multiple follicles grow under the influence of hormones, of them one follicle becomes the dominant one, which releases egg – process called ovulation,” says Dr Malti Madhu, Apollo Fertility, Noida.

The fertility window is the time period during which women are most likely to conceive. “Since females are born with a fixed number of eggs, their fertility window begins approximately two weeks before the next period starts. In males, sperms are continuously created and stored in the testicles, ready for use at any time, hence men do not have a particular time for a ‘fertility window.’ Males produce sperm throughout their whole life,” says Dr R Suchindra, Consultant, Reproductive Medicine, Milann, Indiranagr, Bangalore.

Detection and monitoring of ovulation has long been practiced by women pursuing pregnancy. “The fertility window begins approximately 3–5 days (sperm lifespan) before ovulation and continues to a point approximately 1–2 days (oocyte lifespan) after ovulation. Identifying this window, is important for encouraging pregnancy,” adds Dr Madhu.

Though there are several procedures that can be used to determine the best time to conceive, here are a few procedures that can be used. Dr R Suchindra shares a few procedures for females and males:

For Females

Hormonal Testing: To check levels of hormones like FSH, LH, estrogen and progesterone, which play a role in ovulation.

Ultrasound: To check the thickness of the uterine lining and monitor the growth of follicles, which can indicate the onset of ovulation.

Ovulation Calendar- This involves monitoring changes in cervical mucus, and/or ovulation predictor kits to determine the time of ovulation and fertile window.

Laparoscopy: This is a surgical procedure to check the uterus and fallopian tubes for any tubal obstructions adhesions and mild endometriosis that may impact fertility.

LH hormone detection (hormone that rises before egg release): The LH is in the urine of normal women increases in the middle of the menstrual cycle. This is the most commonly used home test.

Salivary ferning analysis: These are easily influenced by other body conditions such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, abnormal increases in estrogen levels or fever.

Recently, paper‐based ovulation detection devices have been developed, which are full of potential. Paper has been successfully used for biological assays for years.

“A newly developed cotton based cervico-vaginal fluid-collecting device may offer another solution. Follicular study with serial Ultrasound examination can also guide the time of ovulation and planned inter course, which increases the probability of pregnancy,” opines Dr Madhu.

For Males

Semen Analysis: To determine sperm count, motility and morphology. The results of this test can indicate whether the man is fertile or not.

Hormonal Testing: To check testosterone levels, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), and luteinizing hormone (LH) levels, Thyroid Stimulation Hormone (TSH), PROLACTIN (PPL). Abnormal levels can impact fertility.

Genetic Testing: To check for chromosomal abnormalities, chromosome microdeletion and genetic disorders that may affect fertility.

It’s important to note that no single test can guarantee fertility, but these procedures can provide valuable information and help guide further medical evaluation and treatment if needed.

