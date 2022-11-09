Festivals To Help You End The Year On A Fun Note

India is home to varied cultures, and its variety often seeps into the music the people here listen to. Be it any genre, music plays an eminent part in the country’s culture. And after two years of uncertain, and cancelled plans, the biggest music festivals in India are back. They have something for everyone, starting from folk music to pop music.

If you are willing to end this year with some foot-tapping beats and loads of fun, here is a list of music fests that are set to take place in the month of November. Wait no more and book your tickets now.

ASEAN India Music Festival

Celebrating 30 years of ASEAN-India Diplomatic Relations, Seher is organizing the ASEAN India Music Festival. The festival aims to promote cultural understanding between the 10 ASEAN countries and India and it will showcase 10 brands from the ASEAN region (1 brand from each AMS) and 5 brands from India at Purana Qila.

The ASEAN countries include Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. These concerts will also propagate a better understanding of India and ASEAN musical traditions.

The festival will also be showcased in Shillong, Meghalaya in Northeast India which is a gateway to ASEAN, to represent the ‘Act East policy. With a venue as central as the heritage site of Purana Qila in the heart of Delhi, this festival will attract youth from all parts of Delhi and the National capital region (NCR) leading to wider visibility of ASEAN India artists.

Date: November 18 to November 20, 2022

Venue: Purana Qila, Delhi

Time: 6 pm onwards

Ticket Price: Free

BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender

Your favourite music festival is back, and it is the best way to welcome the last month of the year. Spend your last November weekend camping for hours to be the first to witness your favourite artist perform live. Enjoy refreshing cocktails and dance to the music at the 13th BACARDI NH7 Weekender, set to happen in the vibrant city of Pune.

Dates: November 25 to November 27, 2022

Venue: Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune, Maharashtra

Ticket Price: Rs 1,799 onwards

Top Showsha Video

Parx Music Fiesta

Music is at its best with a throng and the bigger the clan stronger the creed. Leaping ahead with a bang, the brand Parx is now upping the tempo and presenting you the Parx Music Fiesta – a dazzling weekend carnival. Promising a thumping debut, Parx Music Fiesta will be one of the most trendy music fests with the most prodigious artist lined up to have ever happened in Mumbai.

Date: November 19-20

Venue: Raymond Ground, Thane

Time: 2 PM

Ticket Price: Rs 699 onwards

Mahindra Kabira Festival

Among the few music festivals that got a headstart and resumed in 2021, it’s business as usual for Mahindra Kabira Festival in Varanasi this year. From morning performances on the banks of the Ganga to amphitheatre-style fusion rock performances and storytelling sessions, the festival will host vocalist Aruna Sairam, folk-fusion act The Raghu Dixit Project, Pandit Vikash Maharaj, The Tapi Project, and more.

Date: 18-20th November

Venue: Guleria Ghat, Shivala Ghat, and other venues, Varanasi

However, if you are a dog parent then its most likely that you would want to spend quality time with your pawsome friend, so we have a great option for you too-

Pet Fed

Pet Fed is India’s biggest pet festival and is spread across a 3 acres festival ground with an adorable and fun list of activities, including Police dog shows affiliated with the Indian Armed Forces, an International cat show, Pet’s Got Talent, a pet fashion show and much more. With a dedicated play zone for cats and dogs respectively and an independent agility ring for more activities, over 400 products and services from the Indian and international pet care industry will be on display to help visitors make better choices for their fur babies. The festival is also open to those who don’t have pets but want to join Pet Fed to love and celebrate pets. Dates: Bengaluru19th & 20th November 2022 Jayamahal Palace Grounds

Delhi 17th & 18th December 2022 NSIC Grounds, Okhla

Mumbai 21st & 22th January 2023 JVPD Grounds, Juhu

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here