Festive Gifting Made Easy with These 7 Home Grown Businesses

Festivities are a time of joy, giving, happiness and celebrations. With the festive season bringing in good cheer and prosperity, gifting is the perfect way to wish your near and dear ones a happy and a prosperous Diwali. However, amidst our busy work schedules and other demands of time one may often get confused on what to give! Now, confusion no more. To help you with all your gifting hassles, we have curated for you a list of home grown businesses that run on the WhatsApp Business App, that you can contact directly through your WhatsApp, check out their products and pick your gift. The app provides small businesses with their professional online identity in addition to various tools that help them manage their messages and conversations as they connect with customers.

Kerala based traditional clay pot manufacturer, Ecocraft India, brings together our age-old traditions of our Indian culture where people used earthenware as their fundamental essential part of living. A concept not known to many, clay cookwares have numerous health benefits. For all those who love to cook and host dinner parties, gift a set from this brand this Diwali. Ashik T. Shaikh, entrepreneur, says “WhatsApp business has played a vital role in scaling up the business. Customer doubts and queries were something which made 70% of the users from converting. Adding WhatsApp business plugin to the website made a huge difference. Customers when in doubt directly messages us and clarify their doubts. Through this method we have seen a 40% increase in revenue.”

The app is very easy to use and every feature available has increased the active customer base. “We have a WhatsApp group wherein we showcase regular updates and new product launch along with the Catalog. The Status segment is used to leverage timely sales available. Also, one on one conversation with the customer regarding their queries increased the chances of conversions,” notes Shaikh.

Art o’Walls brings you a variety of home décor products that are handmade. The wide range of styles are created to match with all types of interiors and colour options. The variety of products and new additions are just perfect to keep for self and also serve as amazing gifting ideas. Dr Chhaya Meena, director, says, “Being an art tutor, it’s easy to establish contact with the students individually with the progress pictures that they share with me from time to time. Not to mention that it is highly cost effective as my digital outreach is all one single app. WhatsApp has enabled a direct connect with the client that makes them trust me and my business. Ever since I’ve used WhatsApp Business App, my customer base has grown due to the customers’ convenience to easily approach me directly and the business offerings are always available to them at the tip of their fingers.”

Like her, the app has helpful for other business owners to be able to connect with customers to clarify any doubts and get any specifications like express delivery or even placing customized orders. “It has been essential for me to keep proper track of customer pipeline and the Label feature comes in handy, in this case also ensuring repeat orders,” adds Dr Meena.

Here’s a curated list of some more unique small businesses that you can choose gifts from

Runway India

Inspired by indigenous roots and techniques, Runway India designs contemporary handmade jewelry. It is an eMarketplace designed to provide a selling platform to artisans specializing in handmade indigenous crafts – with an in-house craft production unit specializing in banana fibre, bamboo, Nagaland indigenous handmade jewellery.

Knot your type

This brand is colorful, aesthetic, and eclectic. They curate everything keeping in mind all your needs with utmost love and care. Handmade gifting is a unique way to express your love for someone for any special occasion. Gifting handmade goods is giving someone a gift worth your love.

Happy Cultures

Happy Cultures curates and creates a range of products, reviving rural crafts like basketry, crocheting, knitting and macrame. Choose your favourite handcrafted piece from home decor, accessories, beach bags, fridge magnets to an artistic collection of blankets and sweaters for toddlers.

KotaDorai Silk

Known for the largest and latest collection of Kota Doria Suits,Sarees and Dupattas. The first ones to introduce Rajasthan specialty Kota Doria fabric online in 2014 and helped to reach this awesome fabric across India. Now it is one of the most popular fabrics in the Indian fashion industry. It is known for its innovative, stylish and quality fabric and designs.

Esah Tea

The Jewel in the Crown of Ésah’s Tea Treasures, Pabhojan Gold Tea is a handmade bright liquoring Orthodox Tea. This speciality tea is made from the choicest of second flush tips plucked from Pabhojan Tea Garden of Golaghat District, Assam. The tips turn golden and adds a majestic golden hue to the cup.

Kari by Kriti

Kari by Kriti is a collection of Block print fabrics with a modern and bohemian flair, with some other experimental textiles like shibori and embroidered products. Delve into our world of traditional textiles and artisanal products reimagined in a modern bohemian home.

