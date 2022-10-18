Festive Season 2022: Spruce Up Your Home With Handmade Rugs

Colourful hues, opulent décor, and beautiful accents – Our homes become all lit with festive and happy vibes as soon as the festive season begins. This time around, make it cosier and warm with sophisticated and elegant rugs. These fabulous handmade rugs from Jaipur Rugs will add sheer elegance and charm to any room it is placed in.

Brahmaand Collection – Hand Knotted Rugs

Inspired by a series of original watercolor paintings by designer Ashiesh Shah, the Brahmaand collection by Jaipur Rugs turns humankind’s ceaseless search for cosmic relevance and age-old questions of greater designs into thought-provoking visual art with an inventive line of luxurious hand-knotted carpets. Through the enduring transient craft of rug weaving, the collection styles a never-before-seen concoction of celestial elements, history, and craftsmanship. Capturing the mysteries of starlit night skies through its gradients and textures, the deep indigo hued rugs draw inspiration from ancient Indian science and mysticism.

Manchaha Collection – Hand Knotted Rugs

Manchaha, a Hindi word popular in Rajasthan’s weaving community, means expression of my heart. It is also the name of a sustainable development initiative started by the carpet maker Jaipur Rugs. Under this, weavers get to design their own rug for the first time in Rajasthan. It taps into the untamed fashion in rural India by nurturing their creative potential and transforms a community from exploitation to empowerment. Each rug, handmade with more than 200,000 knots, is the story of its creator – with emotions, dreams, and personality. The project has facilitated the economic transformation of weavers who used to work as mere wage earners.

Genesis – Hand-Tufted Rugs

The genesis collection is a play on those ideas, ones with a clear origin but without a clear future hand-tufted in rural India, the collection acts as a platform where pastel colours and vague shapes coexist with the hopes of blending into a concrete idea.

Acar – Handloom Rugs

The Acar collection is crafted on handlooms while wool ensures durability, the exquisite appearance and feel of the rugs are attributed to the deep shine of bamboo silk. This line of handloom rugs features a diverse range of textures and patterns that fit seamlessly with the decor of your bedroom while still looking magnificent when styled as the centerpiece of your living room, from faded basic shades to lustrous detailed pieces, there is an Acar rug with your name on it waiting to be found.

Abrash Collection – Flatweaves

From minimal and unembellished patterns to subtle gradients, these flatweaves from the Abrash collection will blend effortlessly with any decor setting. The collection includes flatweave carpets crafted from premium materials like wool, jute, and hemp. Jute and hemp flatweave rugs provide the ideal neutral ground for layering, while wool flatweave rugs are good to style in areas with higher foot traffic owing to their resilience. They come in a variety of colours, from blue to ivory, green to gold, so they can perfectly complement your decor or complete it.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here