Fever to Runny Nose, 4 Mild Symptoms of Covid-19 That You Must Not Ignore

A mild symptom of a disease or a virus is often people don’t bother going to a doctor and end up spreading it. Irrespective of the nature of symptoms, COVID-19 is transmitted from an infected individual to a healthy one. According to a report published in The Times of India, these are seemingly mild symptoms that you should not ignore.

Fever

Fever is one of the commonly appearing signs of COVID-19. However, keep in mind that not everyone who is COVID positive will experience fever. Still, to avoid any serious problems, it is essential to get a medical checkup done. Mild symptoms can be finished at an earlier stage.

Sneezing

Sneezing was considered to be a rare symptom of COVID-19. Now it is a very common sign of this virus. Sneezing is very common in other conditions also like flu, cold and allergies. COVID symptoms appear 2 to 14 days after the problem of sneezing. The window for flu symptoms is 1 to 4 days after exposure. Still, it is very important to cover your mouth with a tissue after sneezing. Washing hands immediately after sneezing is also important.



Sore throat

Many people ask how a sore throat could be a medium of transmitting the COVID virus. Respiratory viruses are inhaled. They target the nose and throat first. It is replicated after that which could lead to throat soreness and irritation. According to some research reports published, sore throat occurs in about 12-14 % of people suffering from COVID. Sore throat is a common problem in people under age 30.

Runny nose

Congestion and runny nose are common signs of COVID-19. The duration of a COVID-19 runny nose is only a few days to a week or more. It can also lead to continuous cough from excessive mucus accumulating at the postnasal drip. Postnasal drip will cause a feeling of clearing the throat. The coughs due to this problem are worse at night.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here