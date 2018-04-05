Few Care Tips For Your Expensive jewellery

After spending your hard earned money on precious jewellery, it is important to store it and handle it properly. When you invest in real pearls, don't forget to wrap them in mulmul cloth and sit down to wear your emeralds because if they fall, they break easily, suggest experts.Pratiksha Kishandas of Kishandas & Co from Hyderabad, and jewellery designer Pooja Vaswani, have listed tips to take care of your delicate jewellery pieces:* Never directly spray perfume on jewellery.* Kundan (uncut diamond) jewellery always needs to be stored in plastic boxes with sponge or cotton as it reacts with the other chemicals and turns the stones black. Avoid any kind of chemical contact with your jewellery.* Emeralds are the softest stones. It is advisable to sit before wearing them so that they do not fall and break.* Basra (real) pearls must always be wrapped in a mulmul cloth. Avoid wearing them in summer as the pearls may lose shine due to sweat.* Wipe the jewellery pieces once you remove them before putting it into the box. Ideally, store the jewellery them in a box with multiple slots or store them separately in boxes they came in to avoid scratching.* Do not clean the jewellery with soap and water, except diamonds.* You can use an eraser to wipe out stains from the jewellery.* Clean you jewellery at regular intervals. This will keep them clean, shining and always new. Not all jewellery products or stones are cleaned the same way.* Gold is a soft metal and can get scratches easily. Try protecting them from scratches and visit you jeweller from time to time for proper polishing and maintenance.* Avoid wearing delicate jewellery while cooking, gymming, swimming, or any household chores. Also, avoid extreme exposure to heat and light as gemstones such as kunzite can fade or discolour.* Always put on your jewellery last when dressing after make-up, cosmetics perfume lotions to avoid damage to delicate items.