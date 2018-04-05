English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Few Care Tips For Your Expensive jewellery
Save your jewellery from fading and discolouration.
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
After spending your hard earned money on precious jewellery, it is important to store it and handle it properly. When you invest in real pearls, don't forget to wrap them in mulmul cloth and sit down to wear your emeralds because if they fall, they break easily, suggest experts.
Pratiksha Kishandas of Kishandas & Co from Hyderabad, and jewellery designer Pooja Vaswani, have listed tips to take care of your delicate jewellery pieces:
* Never directly spray perfume on jewellery.
* Kundan (uncut diamond) jewellery always needs to be stored in plastic boxes with sponge or cotton as it reacts with the other chemicals and turns the stones black. Avoid any kind of chemical contact with your jewellery.
* Emeralds are the softest stones. It is advisable to sit before wearing them so that they do not fall and break.
* Basra (real) pearls must always be wrapped in a mulmul cloth. Avoid wearing them in summer as the pearls may lose shine due to sweat.
* Wipe the jewellery pieces once you remove them before putting it into the box. Ideally, store the jewellery them in a box with multiple slots or store them separately in boxes they came in to avoid scratching.
* Do not clean the jewellery with soap and water, except diamonds.
* You can use an eraser to wipe out stains from the jewellery.
* Clean you jewellery at regular intervals. This will keep them clean, shining and always new. Not all jewellery products or stones are cleaned the same way.
* Gold is a soft metal and can get scratches easily. Try protecting them from scratches and visit you jeweller from time to time for proper polishing and maintenance.
* Avoid wearing delicate jewellery while cooking, gymming, swimming, or any household chores. Also, avoid extreme exposure to heat and light as gemstones such as kunzite can fade or discolour.
* Always put on your jewellery last when dressing after make-up, cosmetics perfume lotions to avoid damage to delicate items.
Also Watch
Pratiksha Kishandas of Kishandas & Co from Hyderabad, and jewellery designer Pooja Vaswani, have listed tips to take care of your delicate jewellery pieces:
* Never directly spray perfume on jewellery.
* Kundan (uncut diamond) jewellery always needs to be stored in plastic boxes with sponge or cotton as it reacts with the other chemicals and turns the stones black. Avoid any kind of chemical contact with your jewellery.
* Emeralds are the softest stones. It is advisable to sit before wearing them so that they do not fall and break.
* Basra (real) pearls must always be wrapped in a mulmul cloth. Avoid wearing them in summer as the pearls may lose shine due to sweat.
* Wipe the jewellery pieces once you remove them before putting it into the box. Ideally, store the jewellery them in a box with multiple slots or store them separately in boxes they came in to avoid scratching.
* Do not clean the jewellery with soap and water, except diamonds.
* You can use an eraser to wipe out stains from the jewellery.
* Clean you jewellery at regular intervals. This will keep them clean, shining and always new. Not all jewellery products or stones are cleaned the same way.
* Gold is a soft metal and can get scratches easily. Try protecting them from scratches and visit you jeweller from time to time for proper polishing and maintenance.
* Avoid wearing delicate jewellery while cooking, gymming, swimming, or any household chores. Also, avoid extreme exposure to heat and light as gemstones such as kunzite can fade or discolour.
* Always put on your jewellery last when dressing after make-up, cosmetics perfume lotions to avoid damage to delicate items.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: Anukul Roy - From the Bylanes of Samastipur to the Mumbai Indians Dug-out
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- Ford Freestyle 1.2L TiVCT First Drive Review - Redefining Compact Car Segment
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win