Fibre-rich Food Items That Help in Losing Weight

Winter mornings greet us with dense fog and chilly gusts, encouraging lethargy. We also sleep and eat more and gain weight. Let us explore why this happens and what diet we can try to prevent weight gain.

Luckily, we do not need to starve to maintain our health. Foods rich in fibre help us lose weight as they stay in our stomachs longer. This process discourages frequent hunger and weight gain from it. Here are some fibre-rich foods which help us shed weight during winter.

Oats

Oats are a high-fibre and high protein diet. They keep us full for longer durations and prevent excess fat accumulation. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that keep us healthy and young.

Sorghum

Also known as Jowar, this whole grain is another top source of high dietary fibre and protein. It helps in keeping the blood sugar level at check. Daily consumption of Jowar also reduces the risk of diabetes, stroke, obesity among others. In addition to aiding weight loss, it also helps manage diabetes.

Carrot, Radish and Beetroot

All three vegetables are rich in dietary fibre and thus help reduce weight by discouraging excess hunger. Carrots, in particular, help manage constipation, cholesterol and heart issues. These benefits apply to the other two vegetables as well.

Apple, Orange, Guava and Pomegranate

Apples keep doctors away, as do oranges, guavas and pomegranates. Each fruit contains good fibre content that helps promote weight loss. They are also rich in vitamins and help in controlling blood pressure and reduce risks of deadly diseases like cancer and diabetes. Apples help reduce the possibility of developing Alzheimer’s.

Pears

Pears is a must-have for digestive health. It contains both soluble and insoluble fibres. Apart from this, it has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing the risk of inflammatory disease.