Fibroid Awareness Month: Here's everything you need to know about this health condition

The month of July is marked by Fibroid Awareness Month, which is an initiative created to draw attention to uterine fibroids. Under this medical condition, non-cancerous growths of the uterus often appear during childbearing years for women. According to Fibroid Free, this condition affects women between the ages of 35 and 54.

Let us take a look at how this condition manifests in patients:

Cleveland Clinic defines this condition as the growth of non-cancerous tumours in and on your uterus. It is also reported that not all fibroids cause symptoms but in some cases, there are indicators that can signal the presence of this condition.

The report also adds that fibroids can grow as a single nodule or in a cluster. Fibroid clusters can range in size from 1 mm to more than 8 inches in diameter or even larger. It is reported that these benign tumours can get as large as the size of a watermelon. The growth of the tumour can take place within the wall of the uterus, inside the main cavity of the organ or even on the outer surface. Fibroids can vary in size, number and location within and on one’s uterus.

Symptoms:

Some of the common symptoms of Fibroids include pain, fatigue, infertility, and miscarriages. The life-interrupting symptoms can include painful periods, including heavy or inconsistent menstrual bleeding, debilitating cramps, pelvic pain, pressure, pain during sexual intercourse, and weakness. Some patients can also experience bloating or swelling in the lower abdomen, back or leg pain, bowel or bladder dysfunction, constipation, diarrhoea, and rectum discomfort.

Treatment:

It is necessary to undergo regular checkups to detect fibroids. Although small fibroids that do not show any symptoms may not be treated at all, continuous monitoring of the condition is necessary. Those who experience symptoms from fibroids usually require treatment.

Treatment for fibroids usually depends on the kind of symptoms one experiences. Doctors can prescribe over-the-counter pain medications that can be used to manage discomforts and pain caused by the fibroids; or iron supplements if the patient has anaemia from the excess bleeding. In some cases, birth control pills may also be prescribed to help with symptoms of fibroids — specifically heavy bleeding during and between periods and menstrual cramps. Doctors may also recommend surgical removal of tumours.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts. It is highly recommended to consult your doctor for any queries or treatment.

