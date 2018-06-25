English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FIFA World Cup 2018: Here's How Models Make Soccer Kit Stylish
As soon as the World Cup opened, the former Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio shared a shot of herself on social media in a sporty outfit, featuring the colors of Brazil, posing with a vintage soccer ball in her hands.
(Photo: Alessandra Ambrosio Instagram account)
With the FIFA World Cup now underway in Russia, a host of models -- mainly Brazilian models -- are flying the flag for their home teams on social media. Still, a soccer jersey isn't the easiest of garments to wear with style. To avoid a fashion red card, here's how Alessandra Ambrosio, Izabel Goulart, Isabeli Fontana and Rachel Legrain-Trapani stay chic while rocking their team colors.
Sporty chic like Alessandra Ambrosio
The Brazilian model and avid soccer supporter, Alessandra Ambrosio, is always ready to fly the flag for the Seleção. As soon as the World Cup opened, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared a shot of herself on social media in a sporty outfit, featuring the colors of Brazil, posing with a vintage soccer ball in her hands. She cleverly paired this sporty look with chic details like jewelry -- a bracelet and earrings -- and sophisticated makeup. The model has been regularly posting photos of herself in the colors of the Brazil national team since the 2018 World Cup kicked off, June 14.
Sexy like Izabel Goulart
Although currently dating the German international, Kevin Trapp, the Brazilian model, Izabel Goulart, stayed true to her roots in her home team's colors. For Brazil's match against Switzerland, June 17, the model posed in front of her TV, a few minutes before kick-off, in ultra-sexy look outfit of denim hotpants and a crop top in the colors of Brazil. This "caliente" outfit certainly turned up the heat, but it didn't bring much luck to Neymar and his teammates.
French chic like Rachel Legrain-Trapani
The former Miss France and model is currently dating the French international, Benjamin Pavard -- all the more reason to slip into a French team jersey for Les Bleus' match against Australia, June 16. The model kept it simple to celebrate France's victory in the national team's shirt. A simple look, worn with style and accompanied by a more polished makeup look, flying the flag for that much-envied blend of effortless French chic.
Laid-back like Isabeli Fontana
Brazilian model, Isabeli Fontana, chose a different way of supporting her team. Instead of wearing an official jersey, the model rocked the colors of the Seleção in a simple, classic outfit, matching a green loose-cut T-shirt with yellow shorts. A simple but effective look for cheering on the Brazil national team in their first match of the contest against Switzerland. Watch and learn, soccer fans.
Also Watch
Sporty chic like Alessandra Ambrosio
The Brazilian model and avid soccer supporter, Alessandra Ambrosio, is always ready to fly the flag for the Seleção. As soon as the World Cup opened, the former Victoria's Secret Angel shared a shot of herself on social media in a sporty outfit, featuring the colors of Brazil, posing with a vintage soccer ball in her hands. She cleverly paired this sporty look with chic details like jewelry -- a bracelet and earrings -- and sophisticated makeup. The model has been regularly posting photos of herself in the colors of the Brazil national team since the 2018 World Cup kicked off, June 14.
Sexy like Izabel Goulart
Although currently dating the German international, Kevin Trapp, the Brazilian model, Izabel Goulart, stayed true to her roots in her home team's colors. For Brazil's match against Switzerland, June 17, the model posed in front of her TV, a few minutes before kick-off, in ultra-sexy look outfit of denim hotpants and a crop top in the colors of Brazil. This "caliente" outfit certainly turned up the heat, but it didn't bring much luck to Neymar and his teammates.
French chic like Rachel Legrain-Trapani
The former Miss France and model is currently dating the French international, Benjamin Pavard -- all the more reason to slip into a French team jersey for Les Bleus' match against Australia, June 16. The model kept it simple to celebrate France's victory in the national team's shirt. A simple look, worn with style and accompanied by a more polished makeup look, flying the flag for that much-envied blend of effortless French chic.
Laid-back like Isabeli Fontana
Brazilian model, Isabeli Fontana, chose a different way of supporting her team. Instead of wearing an official jersey, the model rocked the colors of the Seleção in a simple, classic outfit, matching a green loose-cut T-shirt with yellow shorts. A simple but effective look for cheering on the Brazil national team in their first match of the contest against Switzerland. Watch and learn, soccer fans.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Incredibles 2 Review: Disney Sequel Packs A Punch, Jack Jack A Surprise
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Rajkumar Hirani Reveals How Sanjay Dutt Would Con Women to Sleep With Him
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Divulges Details of Her First Meeting With Nick Jonas
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Ayaz Memon: Chandimal Temerity After Sandpaper Gate Boggles the Mind
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed