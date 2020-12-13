Fight Cold and Flu with These Easy Ayurvedic Remedies

Winter is the time for cosy sweaters, warm food, and flu infections. People around you must be already sneezing and coughing all day. Especially during times like these, even a seasonal cough and cold can be quite scary.

Though there are ways to avoid getting the common cold away from you. In case of any viral/bacterial infection, the first step is always to limit contact with germs. Being cautious and taking extra measures to ensure a healthy immune system. Apart from these, here are some ways you can adopt to steer clear of cold and flu germs this winter season.

Tulsi

Known as the ‘queen of herbs’, Tulsi holds an important place in the world of Ayurveda. It helps fight cough and boosts immunity. Tulsi kadha is a go-to home remedy for cough and cold. Daily consumption of Tulsi keeps bacteria and diseases at bay.

Self-massage

An ayurvedic traditional healing system. Ayurveda maintains detoxifying our skin and increasing blood circulation through the power of massage is key to a healthy and immune body. Use oils massage your own legs, arms, head to ensure a calm nervous system and strengthen immunity.

Pippali or Long Pepper

Pippali mixed with honey is considered to be the one-stop solution for a flue. It not only speeds up the healing process but also gives help get rid of the sticky mucus.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is considered to be one of the most potent herbs in Ayurveda; like a superfood. It can fight bugs and germs and heal infections. It is also helpful in fighting cold symptoms. It is usually available in tablet or capsule form in the market.

Haldi or Turmeric

Mix a little turmeric powder with honey to form a paste. Turmeric has many medicinal properties; it is germicidal, anti-inflammatory, and helpful for fighting infections. You can further mix pepper, rock sugar, and ghee to the paste and make it extra powerful against those pesky germs.