Film Buffs, Get Ready for the Fourth Edition of Dehradun International Film Festival
The Dehradun International Film Festival will showcase a wide array of regional films, short films, documentaries and national and international award-winning films like 'The Saviour', 'Noorie', 'Pankhuri', 'Kismat' and 'Raja Bajrangi'.
Image: ANI
Dehradun: With an aim to offer a platform for local talent, Dehradun International Film Festival has announced its fourth edition, scheduled to be held from September 21-23.
The festival will showcase a wide array of regional films, short films, documentaries and national and international award-winning films like 'The Saviour','Noorie: The Light', 'Pankhuri', 'Kismat' and 'Raja Bajrangi', to name a few.
Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, along with actors Sharman Joshi, Vivek Vaswani and Hemant Pandey will attend the fourth edition of the festival. It will also feature distinguished writers, literates, literary and contemporary guests from the domain of art, culture and other social segments.
The mission behind Dehradun International Film Festival is to offer a platform to the local talent to showcase their works and to screen the movies which are rich in content and deliver a strong message.
The festival is aimed at bringing the aspiring talent of Uttarakhand and the renowned names of the film industry on one common platform, thus facilitating a dialogue between them and eventually opening a door of opportunities for the film industry and for the aspiring talent.
The last three years drew eminent celebrities from Bollywood like Subhash Ghai, Prem Chopra, Raza Murad, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Sagar Sarhadi, Preeti Jhangaini, Payal Rohatgi, Divya Dutta, Pravin Dabas, Satyajeet Dubey to the city of Dehradun and had witnessed the immense hidden talent of Uttarakhand in the domain of films and theatre.
Some of the award-winning and critically acclaimed movies showcased in the previous editions were 'The Japanese Wife', 'Bandit Queen', 'Brick Lane' by Satish Kaushik, 'Everlasting Regret' (Critically acclaimed Taiwanese Film), 'The Silent Heroes' (based on specially-abled children in adventure sports).
"DIFF aims at creating a culture of appreciating cinema and makes an honest attempt to provide a platform that connects rich and great content with the local audiences. It also offers a platform to the aspiring talent to give them the best of the cine vision of the globe," said Rajesh Sharma, the Festival Director.
September 15, 2018
