Find Out How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Helps You Find Your Perfect Match

Searching for a life partner is no longer a matter of families and relatives coming together to find a bride or a groom for the boys and girls in their families. Matrimony sites have replaced this process long ago and fast forward to 2022, these platforms are now taking the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to find a truly compatible life partner for the user.

Unless you have not been living under a rock, you must have noticed how AI is transforming lives in today’s modern times. No aspect of life has remained untouched by AI. Similarly, finding a partner has also now become uncomplicated with new-age matrimony platforms using AI to find a match not only based on conventional criteria, but also on preferences and user behaviour. With the combined power of AI and machine learning, platforms like Betterhalf are fulfilling the marriage goals of their users in the simplest and quickest manner.

Pawan Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Betterhalf, says, “AI is a technology that knows more about your choices than you might know about yourself. It focuses on behavioural matching criteria – compatibility matching with the likes, dislikes and interests of potential partners. Further, the advanced technology creates an improved user experience in the Indian matrimony market without the direct involvement of parents.”

One Click On boarding

AI has proven to offer its advantage to matrimony space in numerous ways. Right from signing up, the technology becomes active and without wasting a second, it works on the matchmaking process. The technology takes an overview of the user’s basic information including first name, last name, date of birth, marital status, etc. It then showcases recommendations for the users to tick off their expectations regarding their future partner. The more accurate the information, the more accurate the result would be. AI learns about the user basis the information provided and showcases results that match the requirements of the user.

Compatibility test

The technology works on a compatibility test that proves to be a breakthrough in finding your

better half online. To begin with, the users have to fill up a questionnaire formulated by the experts with accurate answers. The idea of the test is to make AI understand about the behaviour traits of an individual. On the basis of the responses provided in the questionnaire, AI generates recommended results and provides a match for the individual basis their personality and opinions. AI’s algorithms perform on the basis of the individual’s time spent on the technology. It understands the preferences of an individual and shares results with their desired partner.

“Numerous factors come into play during matchmaking. AI and ML (machine learning) are one of the deadliest combinations existing today that finds the potential partner keeping in view the diversity of factors – education, language, personal interest, family, career, lifestyle, etc. It is interesting to know that AI knows the user behaviour, their choices, history and more to find a perfect match,” adds Gupta.

Selfie-verification

Finding a partner online has always been associated with risks including online scams or frauds. To have a safe matrimony search experience, AI-powered selfie verification in real time proves to be extremely relevant. The technology ensures that the person in the photo is the same in the profile. Also, it continuously looks for fake or scam profiles to share a trouble-free and safe experience with users. Timely evaluation of profiles ensures that a user is talking to the right person.

AI-powered matchmaking goes beyond just the keywords and titles. It digs deeper to learn about the user’s preferences based on their past behaviour and activities. Conventionally, it seems a challenging task – finding a truly compatible partner out of thousands of profiles available on the internet. However, AI is excellent at its data analysis that shows the results interesting for the user, saving plenty of time and making it secure for the user.

