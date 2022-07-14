Find Out Significance of Lord Shiva’s jalabhishek in Sawan

The auspicious month of Sawan has begun today. The entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva in which devotees seek his blessing for prosperity. During this time, Lord Shiva’s idols are showered with water, a ritual known as Jalabhishek. Devotees flock to Shiva temples across the country to worship their Lord Mahadev and conduct his Jalabhishek.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva swallowed the poison which was released during the cosmic churning of the ocean, known as the Amrit Manthan. Due to the poison, Shiva’s neck turned blue, which is why he is also called Neelkanthan. All the gods then started to perform the Jalabhishek, which pleased him a lot. This incident occurred in the month of Sawan. So basically this is why as a token of gratitude, his followers offer water from the Ganga to aid in the healing of his wounds.

Other rituals performed by the worshippers

This year, the holy month of Sawan will begin on August 12. On each Monday, also known as Shravan Somvar, devotees will keep vrat or fast and visit the temple to offer milk, water, flowers, and bael leaves to Shiva as part of other rituals.

Devotees will also observe a fast on Tuesdays, known as the Mangal Gauri Vrat, in honour of Goddess Parvati. Some of the devotees will go on Kanwar Yatra, during which they collect water from sacred rivers and carry Kanwars on their shoulders to temples.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.