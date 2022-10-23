Find Romantic Gold at These 6 Beachside Hotels for a Dreamy Staycation

India has a long coastline with a wide variety of ocean vistas and beaches. From Goa to Kerala and Puri to Havelock, beaches in India are among the most scenic in the world. Where there is a beach, there are beautiful hotels. If you are looking for the perfect beachside hotels for a romantic weekend or to experience a dreamy vacation, here are some of the best hotels on some of the most beautiful Indian beaches. Let’s check them out.

The Deltin, Daman

When it comes to enjoying a luxurious beachside vacation, The Deltin is considered one of the most popular destinations. It’s a five-star hotel set close to the beautiful Devka Beach. The place is famous for its glamorous pool bar, spa centre, and rooms/suits.

Taj Exotica, Goa

Taj Exotica, a Mediterranean-style luxurious beach resort, is the best place to enjoy a romantic vacation with your partner. It’s set close to the private Benaulim Beach, where you can lounge in the tranquil water. The site is famous for its gorgeous landscaping, delicious food, and room services.

The Leela Kempinski, Kovalam

The Leela Kempinski gives you a beautiful panoramic view of the Arabian sea and the Kovalam shoreline. It’s famous for its great private beach, spa, and sky bar. The hotel is the largest beachside resort in Kerala and gives you a surreal experience over the pristine beaches to the far horizon.

Mayfair Palm Beach Resort, Gopalpur

Facing the Bay of Bengal, the Mayfair Palm Beach Resort is located on the pristine Gopalpur Beach. Located just two hours away from Bhubaneswar, the property comes with its own enclosed private beach for the perfect dreamy scenery.

Barefoot, Havelock

Barefoot is a fantastic eco-friendly resort situated on Andaman Island with thatched, locally inspired cottages and cabins on stilts. The place is surrounded by a jungle with shaded wooden verandas and canopied beds. It’s set close to the most iconic beaches of the island. It is famous for scuba diving, livestock farms, vegetable gardens, beach treks and tours.

Radisson Blu Temple Bay Beach Resort, Mahabalipuram

Located in the picturesque setting of Mahabalipuram, Radisson Blu Temple Bay Beach Resort is a romantic property nestled between the backwaters on one side and the Bay of Bengal on the other. If you want to relax in more tranquil waters then the resort even offers multiple swimming pools including the longest meandering swimming pool and an infinity pool.

