Finding Hard To Sleep? Try Out This Magical Tea And Doze Off

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 18:22 IST

New Delhi, India

The most crucial component of good health, along with eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly, is getting enough rest. (Image Shutterstock)

Here is a recipe for a tincture made from tea that is meant to promote sleep

Besides consuming a nutritious diet and being physically active, quality sleep is the most important pillar of good health. Whether it’s waking up tired, cranky, and out of sorts or having numerous chronic health conditions, poor sleep can wreak havoc on your body. Missing out on the recommended seven to nine hours of slumber a night can lead to long-term effects on your physical and mental well-being.

For many, falling asleep is harder than it may seem. They spend hours tossing and turning in bed. In most cases, poor lifestyle habits are to blame. While there are various steps that you can take in order to improve your sleep quality, there are certain tweaks you can use to make the effort easier. Nutritionist Leema Mahajan dropped a post on Instagram where she shared a perfect solution to fix your problem.

Explaining how poor sleep can affect almost every tissue in one’s body, she shared a hack which is extremely effective to get quality sleep. It is a recipe for a tea tincture that is supposed to help one fall asleep quicker. Leema Mahajan added that in addition to helping people fall asleep, the tea is delicious as well.

The Tea Recipe

  • Boil a glass of water.
  • Incorporate a little bit of grated nutmeg. It possesses trimyristin, a compound that induces sleep and helps in calming muscles.
  • Add 8-10 soaked black raisins. The raisins are rich in melatonin, a hormone that aids in regulating the sleep-wake cycle.
  • Boil and pour out the mixture without straining.
  • Add two strands of saffron after taking it off the heat. Saffron contains crocetin which helps in improving sleep quality.

The nutritionist suggests people drink the tea an hour prior to going off to bed. Doing so will induce and improve your sleep quality. However, if you are suffering from insomnia for a long time then it is essential that you see a doctor.

