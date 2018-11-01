English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Finding Well-located Hotels in India Challenging for Frequent Travellers: Survey
A majority of frequent travellers in a survey indicated that finding a strategically-located mid-market hotel in India is the biggest challenge.
(Photo courtesy: Representative Image/ AFP Relaxnews/ vgajic/ Istock.com)
A majority of frequent travellers in a survey indicated that finding a strategically-located mid-market hotel in India is the biggest challenge.
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) announced results of a survey conducted in conjunction with SAMHI Pvt Ltd to understand the challenges and considerations of road warriors in India today. The survey was conducted by Nielsen India in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad with 25-44 year-old respondents who travel largely for business across the country.
The survey concluded that finding a hotel in the right location is one of the most challenging aspects of planning their trips. This challenge is further highlighted by the respondents when ranking the most important attributes when booking a hotel for the trip.
Of the 1500 respondents, 29 per cent ranked ‘location of the hotel' as the most important attribute to feel confident to succeed while on a business trip.
The next most important attribute was ‘comfort of the stay', which ranked in second place with 18 per cent of respondents selecting it as the most important consideration for booking their hotel. Both attributes were ranked amongst 12 attributes in total, including price and amenities.
Vivek Bhalla, Regional Vice President, South West Asia, IHG, which has been focussing on the growth of the mid-scale hotel segment in the country, said: "All our market studies to date have shown that location is a key consideration for travellers in the mid-market segment. This survey confirms the same from a consumers' perspective."
