Finest Sustainable Packaging Solutions For All Your Gifting Purposes  

One of the main segments that generate the maximum amount of waste is packaging. The majority of packaging and bags are made of plastic, which is neither recyclable or compostable. Here, we talk about four different businesses that are offering sustainable packaging solutions to the brands and changing the packaging landscape.

Bambrew: Founded in 2018 by Vaibhav Anant, it is a one-stop shop for cutting-edge solutions for ecological packaging. The brand’s goal is to completely eliminate plastic from the packaging sector. Every product produced by the company is handmade and made from bamboo, sugarcane, and seaweed. It has managed to eliminate over 10,000 tons of plastic from the supply chain thanks to it. It is catering to brands like Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, 1mg and Swiggy.

Ecoware: Founded in 2010, they convert common crop waste into sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics which have caused untold damage to the environment and adversely impact human health. They offer a range of products in sustainable packaging domain to restaurant chains like subway. It is a 100% plant biomass such as sugarcane waste and does not contain any binder, lining, adhesive, laminate, or coating. All products will biodegrade naturally in the soil in 90-100 days in the presence of microbes. Works just as well for landfills too.

Excellent Exim House: A manufacturer and exporter of a comprehensive range of jute bags. They manufacture and export jute wine bags, jute beach bags, jute ladies’ purses, jute shopping bags, jute Christmas bags, jute promotional bags, ornamented jute hand bags, cotton canvas fancy bags and non-woven bags.

Ecotech Papers: Renowned as one of the top manufacturers of multilayer Kraft paper. Their paper is 100% recycled and eco-friendly and they have a strict environmental policy. Established in the year 2014 at Kamalpur (Guwahati, Assam), the entire range is checked by their experts as per the set quality standard in order to ensure that the offered products are flawless.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here