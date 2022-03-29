Finger Pain and Swelling? These Easy Home Remedies Can Bring Lots of Relief

Whether it’s endless typing for work or physical labour, it takes a huge toll on our fingers. Our fingers often swell and even hurt when we exert too much pressure on them. However, that doesn’t mean we need to worry. We can always use some home remedies to bring relief to our fingers.

Some of the easy home remedies for instant finger pain relief are as follows:

Protect the area to avoid pain and further injury.

1) Rest the figure joints. Avoid the activities that cause pain, swelling, discomfort. Continuing working on laptops and computers can aggravate the injury.

2) Apply cold water or ice to the injured area as it will help with pain and swelling. Use an ice pack for 15 to 20 minutes each time and repeat this every two to three hours. Cold reduces pain, swelling and inflammation in injured muscles, joints and connective tissues.

3) Epsom salt contains magnesium sulphate, and it is beneficial for treating swollen fingers. It sometimes reduces the pain instantly. Just take a bowl of hot water and put 2 tablespoons of Epsom salt in it. Then soak the figures in the bowl for 10 to 15mins. One needs to repeat this home remedy at least two times a day.

4) An oil massage can improve blood circulation and provide instant relief from swelling and pain. For this purpose, one can use any type of oil including coconut, mustard and olive oil. A warm massage for 10 to 15 minutes is one of the best remedies to treat swollen fingers.

5) Turmeric contains an active component called curcumin and it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help treat any kind of pain, swelling and inflammation. Take a spoon of turmeric powder and mix it with a few drops of olive oil. Then apply it on swollen fingers while messaging gently.

6) Another effective home remedy to get rid of swelling in fingers is finger exercises. It helps in increasing blood circulation.

7) Onions contains antibiotics and antiseptic properties that treat swollen fingers. One can cut slices of onion at home and apply them to the affected fingers. Using this kitchen ingredient is one of the easiest home remedies to get rid of swelling in fingers.

8) Aloe vera is a multipurpose natural ingredient that can be used for both beauty and health benefits. Aloe vera provides instant relief and reduces swelling. One can extract aloe vera gel and apply it to the affected area.

9) Finger swelling can also occur. But one should not worry about that at all as these simple home remedies can give instant relief to the swelling finger quickly.

