First Period: Early Indications, Longevity, and Advised Healthy Lifestyles

The onset of menstruation, the process by which the uterus sheds the lining of blood and tissue via the vagina, is one of the several changes that occur with puberty. Around 12 years old is the typical age for a girl to experience her first period, so it’s important to prepare your child in advance by talking to her about all the changes that occur during puberty, what to expect during the first period, and what to do if she is not at home when the bleeding begins. This will help her mentally get ready and stop last-minute anxiety.

Expected first period timing:

One year following the start of puberty, the first menstruation is anticipated. Some of the indicators of puberty include the development of the breasts, followed by pubic and underarm hair growth, an increase in height, and changes to the body’s contour.

Beginnings of period:

One should be ready for any possible physical side effects associated with first periods. The menstrual cycles might start as spotting, regular flow, or heavy flow with tiny clots.

“Other symptoms include watery vaginal discharge, lower abdominal discomfort, acne, abdominal bloating, and mood fluctuations in addition to breast, pubic, and underarm hair development. The first period’s colour ranges from dark brown to brilliant crimson to dark red “SRV Hospital, Chembur’s Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Kavita Shrikhande.

How long is the initial term going to be?

Some females will experience spotting during the first few days of their menstruation. Others may experience it for up to 8 days.

“A menstruation typically lasts between two and six days. If bleeding is continuous for more than 8 days, if there is less than 15 days between periods, if you feel lightheaded, or if your periods are unbearably painful, you should consult a doctor “Dr. Shrikhande adds

According to the gynaecologist, the following are healthy menstrual habits to adopt:

Try to use tissue paper and place it over your underwear as a temporary solution if you notice blood after using the restroom or if your clothes become stained.

Let your parents know so they can help you. Do not ever panic.

Try to consult the professional before selecting menstruation cups, sanitary napkins, period underwear, or tampons.

Take a hot water bag on the lower belly to relieve cramps, drink warm liquids, use painkillers sparingly and only after contacting a physician, and make an effort to stay active.

It will be crucial for you to regularly change the pad, i.e., every 4-5 hours, carry extra sanitary pads in case of excessive flow, and carefully bathe the pubic area. Keep track of your periods and record any anomalies.

