First Time In 70 Years: Check Out These Places In Kashmir That Will Remain Open For Travellers

Kashmir, also popularly known as ‘Heaven on Earth’, is a go-to spot for avid travellers. However, several parts of Kashmir also face heavy snowfall and harsh cold weather during the winter months, which makes it quite difficult to travel.

Places such as Sonmarg, Karnah, and Gurez are usually closed off to tourists due to low visibility, sleet, and snowfall. In a boost to the region’s tourism sector, all three mentioned places will remain open for tourists in the winter months, according to a report in Outlook Traveller.

For the first time in 70 years, the government is planning to include adventure sports and other activities in Sonmarg, Karnah, and Gurez to enhance tourist footfall. The proposed new ski slopes are likely to be developed in snow-bound areas with rather good connectivity.

While the town of Gulmarg has always attracted tourists during winter, the rest of the places see relatively fewer tourists. According to the same report, Doodhpathri in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district is the latest addition to the list. Both Gulmarg and Doodhpathri can be reached by road.

Meanwhile, helicopter services are also touted to be introduced in the snow-bound areas in Jammu and Kashmir to improve connectivity. While tourists largely preferred to visit the place during the summer months, the latest developments are focused on making Jammu and Kashmir accessible to people throughout the year.

Under the proposal of ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’, the Union Territory is headed “towards becoming an all-weather industry with the concept of winter tourism gaining traction.”

For people who would like to visit Gurez when it’s not covered in snow–they can plan their travels around the time of June to September. The place largely stays snow-free during the time and offers tourists the opportunity of a pristine journey “through the Greater Himalaya.”

The place also gives people the chance to interact and explore the culture of the Shina-speaking Dards, one of Kashmir’s oldest tribal people. For the unversed, they were cut off from their compatriots in Astore, Gilgit and Chilas by the LoC. Gurez is also an adventure tourism destination, with several options such as trekking, camping, and fishing in the Kishanganga Valley.

