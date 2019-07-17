Fit Citizens Asset for Nation's Growth: Surendra Poonia
Fit citizens are the biggest symbol and assets for growth-oriented attitude of any nation.
Jammu: Youth undergo physical training as preperation towards recruitment into security forces, in the border area of Ranbir Singh Pora, about 35 km from Jammu, Tuesday, Dec. 04, 2018. (Image: PTI)
For any nation fit citizens are the biggest symbol and assets for growth-oriented attitude, believes Surendra Poonia, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and noted Indian sportsman who founded the Soldierathon marathon.
"Soldiers are not only needed on borders but also within the nation to wage wars against lifestyle diseases like obesity, diabetes, heart conditions and a good health index paves way for a prosperous and progressing nation," the 42-year-old former Special Forces officer told IANS.
A power-lifter and recipient of 'Vishisht Seva Medal', Poonia has represented India in several World Championships.
Equating personal fitness to country's growth, he said: "Fitness not only increases life expectancy but also plays a vital role for the growth of a country."
Poonia was recently seen giving away the Fitness Excellence Awards in a Delhi ceremony organised by Messe Frankfurt.
