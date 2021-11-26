Fitness Freak Milind Soman Fights Lazy Life as he Cycles 80km in 3 Hours

From making us fall in love with his chiseled physique in Alisha Chinai’s ‘Made in India’ Indi-pop album back in the ’90s, to his athletic antics that have us in awe ever since, Milind Soman remains at the pinnacle of his sport even at 56. Milind rode 80 km with a friend in just over 3 hours recently, inspiring fitness fanatics to dust off their bicycles and hit the streets.

He took to Instagram and shared a few photos from his cycling trip. He posed for a photo with his pal Dhiren Bontra. The two were seen with their bicycles and helmets on. “80km in 3hrs 15min this morning with my friend Dhiren Bontra. The last ride was 65km in Kashmir a couple of months ago and before that, Ultraman four years ago. But of course, lots of other stuff for a few minutes every day so I can stay fit enough to do this fight lazy life long and every day.”

Milind is seen sporting a black round neck sports shirt with the phrase “Fight Lazy Lifelong" written on it. He paired his tee with black cycling shorts and his signature chappals. His usual eyewear, athletic gloves as well as a smartwatch were all present to complete his look and assist him in breaking new records every other day.

This isn’t the first time that the supermodel and actor has done something like this. A few months ago, Milind had uploaded photos of his Kashmir vacay and rigorous fitness session with army jawans. While he previously uploaded a video of himself receiving an army cut from one of the jawans, Milind’s other photo showed him riding a bicycle down the valley while wearing a windcheater, a pair of jeans, and of course, his chappals. Milind rode 65 km from Baramulla to the LoC near Uri.

So, what do you think about Milind’s fitness regimen?

