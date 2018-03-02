Fitness Is A Way Of Life For Me: Malaika Arora

Actress Malaika Arora, who feels there is no substitute for a healthy body, says being fit is her oxygen."Fitness for me is a way of life. It is like my oxygen! Nothing else is truly yours than your own body, and there is no substitute for a healthy body. I would urge everyone to stay fit and invest at least 30 minutes each to staying fit. It doesn't take much," Malaika told IANS.Malaika, who was the Max Bupa Power Walk Ambassador for the Power Walk event in Delhi last month, feels walking is a "great overall workout in itself and has benefits beyond the physical".What's her own fitness regime?"Of late, Power Walk has become my snappy secret pre-workout routine. It is intense and requires a lot of stamina and energy, but yields great results. Not only does it tone up the body but also increases stamina. Apart from the right kind of exercise, it is also important to eat right," she said.Malaika also walked on a Max Bupa PowerWalk machine that converts human calories/energy spent into electricity.On the association, she said: "It is a great initiative that promotes fitness and the best part is, it's made for everyone. Usually, marathons attract semi or pro runners or people who are anyway health conscious."