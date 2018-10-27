GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches Top Fitness Trend for 2019

According to an annual survey of health and fitness professionals, wearable technology returned to the top-ranked position it had occupied for two consecutive years.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2018, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches Top Fitness Trend for 2019
Image: @fitbit/instagram
Loading...
Wearable technology such as fitness trackers, smart watches, are the number one fitness trend for 2019, according to an annual survey of health and fitness professionals.

Wearable technology returned to the top-ranked position it had occupied for two consecutive years, before dropping to number three in last year's survey.



It "may be the result of manufacturers correcting some monitoring inaccuracies of the past", said Walter R. Thompson, from the Georgia State University.

Conducted each year since 2007, this year's annual survey, detailed in the ACSM's Health and Fitness Journal, also showcased other trends including the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) referring to short bouts of high-intensity exercise followed by a short rest period.

Image: AFP Relaxnews

HIIT, the number one trend in 2014 and 2018, fell to the third spot in 2019.

While group training has been at the second spot for the past two years (2018 and 2019), fitness programming aimed at older adults has regained some popularity after falling out of the top 10 trends in 2017, appearing at number nine in 2018 and now at the fourth spot for 2019.

Bodyweight training first appeared as a fitness trend at number three in 2013 and has been a top five fitness trend since that time. In 2019, bodyweight training ranked as the fifth fitness trend.

Image for representation. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

A new trend to watch will be the employment of certified fitness professionals, a new potential trend for 2019 (number sixth) replacing educated, certified, and experienced fitness professionals, the survey showed.

Yoga including power [caption id="attachment_1792609" align="alignnone" width="875"]Become an Instructor: If you excel at something, be it yoga, pilates, rock climbing, skiing or even scuba diving, these are common adventure sports and activities that can be found at every popular tourist destination nowadays. Getting a job internationally in such fields is a cake walk for an adept person and being fluent in various international languages will just be a cherry on top. Become an Instructor: If you excel at something, be it yoga, pilates, rock climbing, skiing or even scuba diving, these are common adventure sports and activities that can be found at every popular tourist destination nowadays. Getting a job internationally in such fields is a cake walk for an adept person and being fluent in various international languages will just be a cherry on top.[/caption], yogilates, yoga in hot environments, appeared on the seventh spot.

Other trends to watch are mobile exercise apps, worksite health promotion and workplace well-being programmes, outcome measurements, and post rehabilitation classes.

"While no one can accurately predict the future of any industry, this survey helps to track trends that can assist owners, operators, programme directors, and health fitness professionals with making important business decisions," Thompson noted.

The survey included responses from more than 2,000 health fitness professionals from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the US.

Follow @News18Lifestyle on Twitter for more
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...