Five Benefits Of Eating Raw Bananas

Bananas are one of the most nutritious fruits offering a wide array of benefits. While ripe bananas have enjoyed quite a substantial spotlight for their benefits, raw bananas are no less. They too are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals and carry numerous health benefits. Also known as green bananas, they are widely cultivated in southern India. High in fibre and nutrients like potassium and magnesium, raw bananas are a must addition to your diet. Check out the reasons:

Boost Weight Loss

Being rich in dietary fibres, raw bananas are great to consume if you are trying to shed those extra kilos. These dietary fibres induce a feeling of fullness and suppress the cravings one has, especially when on a diet.

Improves Heart Health

Raw bananas are a treasure trove of potassium, a nutrient that helps keep blood pressure in check. Eating raw bananas improves your heart health by reducing the effect of sodium which can deteriorate your heart health.

Maintains Healthy Skin

Raw bananas are not only rich in potassium but vitamins too. Raw bananas are a rich source of Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C. These vitamins, especially, Vitamin C helps the production of collagen, which further improves your skin. In addition, your immunity also gets a boost.

Helps Cure Stomach Ailments

The rich number of fibres that raw bananas have to offer works great if you are suffering from stomach ailments, such as aches and diarrhoea, among others. Raw bananas also help fight infection-causing germs in your stomach. It also works well for irritable bowel syndrome. You can also consume a boiled version of them, with a pinch of salt.

Keeps Cholesterol In Check

Raw bananas provide a good amount of resistant starch. Regular consumption can help in controlling cholesterol levels and reduces the incidence of stroke.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.