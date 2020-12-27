Five Calcium-rich Indian Recipes Waiting to Swear by

We are already familiar with the importance of calcium in our body and are often prescribed calcium supplements by doctors to boost calcium’s presence in the body.

However, apart from gulping down tablets, what if we tell you that there are some mouth-watering, our very own desi recipes that turn out to be a great supplier of calcium.

Basically, on average, an adult must intake 1000 mg of calcium per day. And one must be aware of the fact that the body cannot absorb calcium on its own. Vitamin D facilitates absorption. Our Indian cuisine with its eclectic, diverse nature seamlessly fulfils this function to our relief.

There are many ways to employ Indian recipes to ensure calcium absorption. You can prevent calcium deficiency by including the following delicious calcium-rich Indian recipes in your meal plan:

1. Paneer bhurji: Paneer (cottage cheese) is rich in calcium and protein. Enhance its goodness by adding some kasuri methi, coriander, turmeric, cumin powder, some sauted tomatoes, green chillies, and make a nice scrambled paneer bhurji out of it. You can serve it with bread, parathas or rotis.

2. Ragi dosa, ragi roti: Ragi flour is super rich in calcium along with iron, protein. You can mix ragi flour with curd, coriander leaves, green chillies, onion and cook in coconut oil, have it with coconut chutney. Or you can simply roll it into a chapatti/roti and enjoy it with curry.

3. Green leafy vegetable curry: Fenugreek, spinach are a great source of calcium. High in dietary fibre, potassium, magnesium- these green vegetables when incorporated with Indian spices such as turmeric, ginger, mustard seeds enhance calcium absorption in our body. Fenugreek parathas, spinach dosa, spinach and egg omlette are some of the yummiest calcium-rich Indian recipes you can relish.

4. Rajma chat: This plant-based food, popular for protein and fibre, is also a great source of calcium. Throw in some boiled chickpeas, sautéed capsicum, tomatoes, with turmeric, lemon juice, ghee and you have a delicious calcium-rich platter.

5. Til laddo: Sesame seeds are an incredible source of calcium. Prepare any number of snacks with sesame and you are good to go. Laddos, chikkis made with the richness of coconut, jaggery, are wonderful calcium-rich foods. This is a food for both-soul and body.

Have a healthy bone density by ensuring the right amount of calcium intake by happily consuming these delectable calcium-rich Indian foods.