Five Carbohydrate-Rich Foods To Eat For Muscle Growth

Everyone must have heard, at least once in their weight loss journey, that carbohydrates are not good for weight loss. However, this is a myth that needs to be addressed now. Not all carbohydrates are bad carbs; some are really important for muscle growth.

When you start shedding the extra kilos, carbs help in building up the muscles to keep the skin tight. We have come up with a list of carbohydrates that you should include in your diet for muscle growth.

Banana

Banana is a complex fruit that includes water, fat, protein, fiber, starch, and sugar. A medium-sized banana is said to have approximately 27 grams of carbohydrates. However, it has resistant carbs which are easy to digest, thus giving us instant energy if eaten post or pre-workout. Potatoes

When you are in the process of building muscles, you need to have foods that act in increasing the insulin level. One such food is mashed potatoes. Potatoes are not bad when eaten in limited quantities. One can include two to three cups of mashed potatoes in their diet daily as they are fast-acting carbs. Pulses

While pulses are a great source of protein, they have carbs too. However, they are good carbs. It is advised to include pulses in your lunch as they are easy to digest and provide you various other nutrients too along with carbs. Beans

Similarly like pulses, beans are also a rich source of protein and carbs. They are complex carbs that include fiber, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, and iron. Various varieties like black beans or kidney beans help in muscle growth as it has dietary fiber which is not enough in your regular diet. Nuts

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, peanuts, etc. have healthy carbs and healthy fats in them. They have carbs half of which come from fiber and as said earlier, fiber helps in building muscles.

