Five Destinations for Winter Lovers and Adventure Sports in India

Many of you might be dreaming of taking a winter vacation abroad but can’t fly to your dream destination due to pandemic-induced travel bans. That doesn’t mean winter travel and adventure sports are off-limits this season entirely.

India, a country full of cultural diversity, is geographically diverse as well. Whatever the kind of place you wish to visit, the country has them all. Today, we will suggest five winter destinations in India where you can enjoy the weather and fulfil your adrenaline rush for winter sports.

Gulmarg:

Gulmarg, also known as paradise on earth, is located in the Himalayas. It is a beautiful, wanderlust valley situated in the Pir Panjal range. People visit the beautiful valley throughout the year but a large number of tourists flock to the place during winters when it is covered in white sheets of snow. During the winters, many winter games are organised such as Skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, gondola, and heli-skiing.

Auli:

Auli is also known as the mini Kashmir. In winters the mountains and plains are completely covered with snow. Due to the great slopes in snow, it becomes a suitable place for skiers and ice skaters. During winter several ice skating, snowboarding competitions are organised here. Auli is just 372 kilometres from Delhi.

Solang Valley:

Solang Valley is located in Himachal Pradesh. It is hardly a few kilometres from Manali. This place is the perfect place to visit for adventure lovers. Adventure sports like paragliding, zorbing, ATV ride, rock climbing, rappelling, river crossing, skiing, snowboarding and snow trekking are organised in the valley. Being close to Manali, Solang Valley becomes the favourite destination for many tourists. The skiing festival is organised every year in the valley between December and January.

Narkanda:

Narkanda, again a beautiful winter destination, is located in Himachal Pradesh. It is about 65 kilometres from Shimla. If you love watching and playing in snowfall, then book your tickets this winter for Narkanda. You can also enjoy skiing and snowboarding here.

Dayara Bugyal:

In winters, Uttarakhand’s mountain district Uttarkashi is covered with sheets of snow. The weather gets below zero degrees during the winters but if you are an adventure lover, then do visit Dayara Bugyal this season. Dayara Bugyal located 10000 feet above sea level is famous for its winter mountain trekking.

