Five Fat-Cutter Drinks To Speed Up Your Weight Loss Journey

Losing weight is not an easy task. It takes a lot to shed even a few kilos. Weight loss is all about dedication, time, patience and hard work. As much as weight loss is about not eating certain things, the same way what you eat determines the pace of your weight loss journey. So, if you want to speed up your weight loss process and see good results at the earliest, you should try drinking these magical drinks along with regular exercise.

Black coffee

Coffee has caffeine which boosts your energy instantly. It is also proven helpful in increasing metabolism. Black coffee is one of the best pre-workout drinks as it provides more energy to you due to which your workout session becomes fruitful. Also, it helps in burning fat much faster. Fennel seeds

Soak a spoonful of fennel seeds in water and leave it overnight. In the morning, boil this mixture, strain, and drink empty stomach. This fat-cutting drink helps in detoxifying your body and increases your metabolism. It helps in curing indigestion and bloating as well and hence, helps you lose fat faster. Lemon water

Lemon is very useful for losing weight. Its antioxidant properties help in removing the toxins from our body and bring it in a better shape. In a glass of lukewarm water, squeeze a lemon. Drink it empty stomach every morning. You’ll start seeing the results very soon. Green tea

Green tea is undoubtedly a great remedy for weight loss. It not only helps in burning fat but is also important for your health. Replace your regular tea with green tea, you’ll feel more refreshed and fit as compared to earlier. Vegetable juice

Dieticians and gym trainers often suggest skipping fruit juices if you are planning to lose weight. However, vegetable juices are the complete opposite of fruit juices. They help in reducing weight. Vegetables are packed with fibre and nutrients and if we consume them cooked, a lot of nutrients get lost in the process, and the value of carbs increases. However, consuming juice of raw vegetables like carrot, beetroot, bitter gourd, and so on provides us with nutrients and curb the carb intake giving us better results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.