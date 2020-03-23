Five Films You Can Watch On Shaheed Diwas 2020

Shaheed Diwas falls on March 23 every year in the memory of revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who were hanged to death on this day in 1931 by the British. Besides for the shooting and killing of British Superintendent of Police John Saunders, the three were also convicted in the Lahore Conspiracy Case, and were executed by the British a day earlier than the scheduled hanging in the Central Jail at Lahore at 7.15 pm on March 23, 1931.

People observe Martyrs’ Day across India by paying tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. Schools, colleges and societies organise cultural programmes to commemorate the day.

As people are already at home practising self-isolation because of coronavirus outbreak, here five films which can watch on this day.

Shaheed (1965)

This movie also revolves around Bhagat Singh and gives you a peek into the legendary freedom fighter’s life. Directed by S Ram Sharma, Shaheed features Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Pran, Iftekhar, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain in lead roles. The movie won Best Feature Film in Hindi at the 13th National Film Awards and Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Based on the life of Bhagat Singh, The Legend of Bhagat Singh was helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie features Ajay Devgn in the titular role. Other lead characters in the film were Sushant Singh, D. Santosh and Akhilendra Mishra. The film revolves around the incidents that occurred in the life of Bhagat Singh, from his childhood until he died.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

It is one of the most watch films drawing a parallel between the lives of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and Chandra Shekhar Azad and youth is upset with the system in contemporary times. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Rang De Basanti stars Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, British actress Alice Patten, Sharman Joshi and Atul Kulkarni in the lead roles.

Border (1997)

Set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Border features Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Jackie Shroff, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in the main roles. Directed, produced and written by JP Dutta, the film got several awards at different functions. Besides, it garnered several nominations at the 43rd Filmfare Awards.

Lakshya (2004)

A war drama film, Lakshya stars Hrithik Roshan in the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill. The movie is based on the incidents from the 1999 Kargil War. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles.

