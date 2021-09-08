Five Food Items You Should Avoid Reheating

Most of us live a fast-paced life in today’s world. Often, there is hardly enough time to cook food. The solution in most cases is to reheat leftover food and chow it down. Since most families have fewer members now, it makes sense to consume the same food twice a day. It is easier, saves time and does not need too much energy. However, this practice is not at all good for health. Eating stale food can harm your body. There are at least five food items that you should ideally not reheat.

1) Eggs: Eggs should be eaten immediately after cooking, and they should never be overheated. Egg protein contains a lot of nitrogen. When heated, the nitrogen produces carcinogenic substances which can put you at risk of cancer.

2) In many houses, rice is cooked for lunch and dinner at the same time. This means the rice cooked once is divided into two portions for lunch and dinner. According to the Food Standards Agency, reheating cold rice can lead to food poisoning. If the rice is left at room temperature after being removed from the oven, it will start producing bacteria.

3) Potatoes are rich in Vitamin B6, Potassium and Vitamin C. Reheating potatoes cause the growth of a bacteria called Clostridium Botulinum. In addition, when cooked or boiled potatoes are kept at room temperature, it gives rise to bacteria which become more harmful when potatoes are reheated.

4) Chicken, when heated a second time, leads to the breakdown of protein molecules. That protein assumes a different form upon reheating. In many cases, even after cooking, harmful bacteria remains in the chicken. If cooked chicken is microwaved, the bacteria spread throughout the meat.

5) Any type of vegetable should not be reheated, especially carrots. When cooked vegetables are reheated, the nitrate in them produces a chemical called nitrosamine, which can cause cancer and respiratory diseases in children.

