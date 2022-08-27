Five Historical Buildings In Mumbai

Mumbai is not just the financial capital of the country but also a city offering rich architectural heritage. Having a full-fledged port allowed the place to experience the hustle bustle of the world economy at a very early stage. The port city became the headquarters of the East India Company in the late 1680s.

Naturally, the city is a treasure trove of historical elements that shaped the nation into what it is today. Here are some of the most popular historical buildings in Mumbai.

Town Hall Mumbai

Known as The Asiatic Society of Mumbai Town Hall is the head office of the Directorate of Libraries in the state of Maharashtra. The building was constructed in 1833 and houses 15,000 rare and valuable books, with some dating back to the 13th century. The structure hones a flight of 30 steps that lead up to a portico adorned with marvellous Doric columns.

Mount Mary’s Basilica

One of the oldest buildings in Mumbai, the construction of Mount Mary’s Basilica is believed to have culminated around 1570. Since then, the church went through a couple of reconstruction projects dated back to 1640 and 1760.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Touted as Mumbai’s most iconic landmark, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site which was designed by architect Frederick William Stevens. The grand structure is loaded with Victorian gothic style architecture and took almost ten years to get completed.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Building

Another building that was designed by Frederick William Stevens is the head office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The structure has multiple iconic features such as the Venetian lions at the entrance of the building, winged allegorical figurines, and multiple archaic oil paintings.

Haji Ali Dargah

A majestic and ancient mosque, Haji Ali Dargah houses the tomb of Muslim merchant Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari. Stunning white domes and minarets are the noticeable features of the mosque.

