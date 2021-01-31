Five Home Remedies of Acidity

Acidity occurs when the stomach produces excess hydrochloric acid, causing a burning sensation in the stomach, chest and neck area, called heartburn. The acids along with food get ejected up the oesophagus in gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD. Fatty and spicy foods and the bacteria Helicobacter Pylori are the top causes of this condition.

Chronic acidity can cause oesophageal cancer. Acidity can be treated to some degree with these five home remedies that are mentioned below.

1. Baking soda

Sodium bicarbonate, commonly called baking soda is used across homes as a remedy for acute acid refluxes. It is alkaline in nature and neutralises the acids when mixed in water, but is a short term remedy. Patients suffering from chronic cases of excess acidity should consult a gastroenterologist. Baking soda is also high in salts and is thus not ideal for those suffering from high blood pressure.

2. Cumin

In Ayurvedic medicine, cumin or Jeera when mixed in water can help reduce acidity and bloating. Cumin is alkaline in nature and hence it neutralises the acids, just like baking powder. It also aids in relieving indigestion and is effective in helping manage blood pressure. Studies have found that black cumin extracts can help heal gastric ulcers.

3. Ginger

Ginger, like Cumin, is alkaline and is helpful in reducing acidity. Acid reflux causes a condition known as oesophagitis or inflammation of the oesophagus lining. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which help treat gastric ulcers.

4. Tulsi

Studies have found that Tulsi, also known as Holy Basil, has healing properties that can help treat gastric ulcers. Tulsi consumption also results in increased secretion of cellular mucus, which protects the linings of the stomach and the oesophagus from ulcerative damage. Tulsi also contains anti-inflammatory properties like ginger.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric contains a yellow coloured compound called curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory properties that help in protecting the stomach from excess acid secretions. Curcumin is also an antioxidant and is effective in treating gastric ulcers.