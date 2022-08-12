Five Ideas to Maintain Gut Health During the Monsoon

We are all too happy to welcome the monsoons, which bring cooler temperatures and lower humidity, but are these hot, fried savoury snacks—such as samosas, bhajias, and vada—really good for your digestive system on a wet day? The monsoon season slows down digestion and increases our risk of allergies and diseases carried by water.

This has a negative effect on gut health and can cause indigestion, bloating, and diarrhoea. Additionally, according to research, the monsoons alter the gut microbiomes, exposing our bodies to more harmful bacteria while diminishing the healthy ones. This imbalance, known as dysbiosis, can lead to a variety of health problems.

In order to boost your gut health and enjoy the rains this monsoon free of infections and digestive concerns, Avantii Deshpaande, a PCOS and GUT Health Nutritionist, shared 5 practical advices to remember:

1. Switch to plant-based drinks – Plant-based drinks made from soy and almonds are becoming more and more popular as lactose-free alternatives. They have a balanced mix of mono and polyunsaturated fatty acids, are high in vitamins and minerals, and are low in cholesterol. Especially during the monsoon season, hot beverages derived from plant-based drinks are simple to digest and aid in maintaining bodily hydration.

2. Include immune system boosters – When preparing meals, fluids or foods, turmeric, black pepper, garlic, and ginger should all be added as immune system boosters. They are well known for their antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory qualities. Because Turmeric Latte boosts immunity, it can be consumed throughout the monsoon season. Choose a drink made from plants if animal milk makes you swollen.

3. Eat seasonal meals – To maintain a healthy digestive system, seasonal foods must be eaten during the monsoon season. Consume vitamin C-rich fruits such apples, pears, beets, cherries, pomegranates, litchis, and jamun. Smoothies made with plant-based beverages are a terrific way to get your daily protein needs met while enjoying seasonal fruits. It’s a fantastic choice for vegans as well.

4. Avoid food items that are heavy to digest – Steer clear of meals that take a long time to digest and have an adverse effect on your digestive system, such as meat, shellfish, and greasy foods. For those with lactose intolerance, milk can also be challenging to digest. If so, you can substitute plant-based beverages for milk in ordinary tea or coffee, spaghetti sauces, and milkshakes.

5. Eat a variety of raw and cooked meals – As dietitians, we advise eating a healthy plate, with vegetables making up 50% of your meal. We need to eat a variety of raw and prepared foods throughout the monsoon season. There are alterations that overstimulate the digestive tract and cause flatulence if you solely eat raw veggies. It is advised to eat more dals, particularly moong or lentils, which are simpler to digest, while beans and legumes can occasionally get heavy. The greatest choice for a protein source is a plant-based beverage if you cannot stomach any type of bean. Choosing homemade hot soups is also a fantastic alternative to raw salads. As a substitute to raw salads, choosing homemade hot soups is also a great choice. For a healthier alternative, try eating freshly cooked vegetables like bitter gourd.

Make the most of the rainy days by making the most of the season while it lasts.

