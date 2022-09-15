Five Juices That Are Boon For Your Hair

Hair damage is more than just hair fall and split ends. Extremely damaged hair – mainly because of filth and pollutants, develop cracks in the outside layer. Once the cuticle is open – the hair is at high risk of further getting damaged and experiencing hair fall. It may also look dull or frizzy, becoming difficult to manage. The way from dry, brittle hair to smooth, shiny locks don’t always require chemical treatments and numerous hair care products. At times the answer lies in the natural ingredients as well. Fruit juices not just benefit your health but can contribute to maintaining the look and feel of your hair.

Carrot Juice:

Carrots are a great source of vitamins A and E, which promote healthy hair development and prevent premature greying. If you want thicker and longer hair, include at least one glass of carrot juice in your daily diet.

Kiwi Juice:

Kiwi juice is loaded with vitamin E, which only encourages hair growth. Therefore, drinking it regularly will promote faster growth of your manes and keep the hair in check. Applying the fruit’s pulp to your scalp can also improve your hair’s quality.

Aloe Vera Juice:

Aloe vera juice can aid in reducing hair loss as it contains vitamins that make hair stronger and less prone to breaking. The enzymes present in the juice hydrate and nourish the scalp. Besides drinking it, you can also apply it to your scalp to get rid of dandruff and an itchy scalp. Furthermore, it also makes the hair silky and shiny.

Amla Juice:

Amla juice is wonderful for hair and scalp care because it is abundant in Vitamin C, which fights free radicals. drinking the juice regularly minimises cell deterioration and encourages the creation of new cells. Hence, if you want healthier hair, do not wait, and infuse the juice into your diet.

Guava Juice:

Guava juice is rich in antioxidants as well as different nutrients like calcium, iron, folic acid, etc, which are excellent for the hair. In addition to drinking the juice, one can boil the guava leaves and apply them to the scalp to prevent hair loss.

