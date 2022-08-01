Five Missteps That Are Ruining Your Sex Life

Our sexual lives are monotonous for a variety of reasons, not just because we laze around and are lazy.

1. You put on excess stress

Your sex life can also be killed by excessive stress, whether it is from job, household duties, or even from experimenting in bed. Our ability to focus is impaired by stress, and our cortisol levels become excessive. Because they operate to reduce your testosterone and other hormone production, these levels are depressants.

2. A sleep disturbance

Being always fatigued can have many causes, one of which is sleep deprivation. Sex will never happen if you work too much and don’t get enough rest since your body will be exhausted by the end of the day. Either take midday naps, or alter your food and way of living.

3. Hormone imbalance

If you believe you may have a medical problem, schedule a discreet consultation with your doctor. It’s possible that you have low testosterone from birth.

4. Regular arguments between couples

Every partnership has disagreements, but it all depends on how often and how intensely. Your sex lives will undoubtedly be impacted if you and your partner fight excessively and unhealthily because you will likely start to feel strange about them. To have good sed too, you both need to improve on your balance and coordination.

5. Disappointing sex

Sometimes the partner doesn’t satisfy you, and after so many letdowns, you just don’t feel like it. It is imperative that you and your partner have this conversation if this is the case. Sometimes you have to let your partner know what you enjoy, how you like it, and what you think they are doing wrong in bed. How will things progress if they carry on doing something you do not like and they are not even informed of the problem?

