English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five Months Pregnant Lily Aldridge Steals the Show at NYFW; Gigi and Bella Hadid Applaud
Lily Aldridge, 32, owned her five months pregnant status on the Brandon Maxwell runway at the Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.
Lily Aldridge, five months pregnant, flaunts her baby bump on the New York Fashion Week Runway. (Image: lilyaldridge/instagram)
Loading...
New York: Five months pregnant supermodel Lily Aldridge walked the runway at the New York Fashion Week. She says that it was nothing but empowering.
On Saturday, the supermodel, 32, owned her five months pregnant status on the Brandon Maxwell runway at the Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.
Aldridge's fellow models including Cindy Bruna, Taylor Hill and Joan Smalls were on hand to support her. In a chic slideshow on Instagram, Gigi Hadid, decked out in pink, enthusiastically motioned towards Aldridge, and Bella Hadid patted Aldridge's growing stomach, reports variety.com.
After expressing gratitude to her glam squad, Aldridge added, "It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but empowerment at Brandon Maxwell."
On Saturday, the supermodel, 32, owned her five months pregnant status on the Brandon Maxwell runway at the Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.
View this post on Instagram
So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion ❤️ Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!! Thank you @georgecortina for making me feel so beautiful makeup by my love @tompecheux & hair by the sweetest @jamespecis ⚡️ @mr_stephengalloway from pumping me up before the runway And love to all the amazing powerful girls casted in the show by @johndavidpfeiffer It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell❤️❤️❤️❤️
Aldridge's fellow models including Cindy Bruna, Taylor Hill and Joan Smalls were on hand to support her. In a chic slideshow on Instagram, Gigi Hadid, decked out in pink, enthusiastically motioned towards Aldridge, and Bella Hadid patted Aldridge's growing stomach, reports variety.com.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on
View this post on Instagram
After expressing gratitude to her glam squad, Aldridge added, "It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but empowerment at Brandon Maxwell."
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sui Dhaaga Song Khatar Patar has Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma Going for the Kill; Watch Video
- Ben Affleck Gets a Haircut, Enjoys Workout Before Returning to Rehab; See Pics
- Sushmita Sen's Miss Universe Successor Chelsi Smith Dies at 43; Bollywood Star Shares Emotional Post
- Realme 2, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and more: Top Five Smartphones With Notch Display Under Rs 20,000
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...