Five Months Pregnant Lily Aldridge Steals the Show at NYFW; Gigi and Bella Hadid Applaud

Five months pregnant supermodel Lily Aldridge walked the runway at the New York Fashion Week. She says that it was nothing but empowering.On Saturday, the supermodel, 32, owned her five months pregnant status on the Brandon Maxwell runway at the Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.Aldridge's fellow models including Cindy Bruna, Taylor Hill and Joan Smalls were on hand to support her. In a chic slideshow on Instagram, Gigi Hadid, decked out in pink, enthusiastically motioned towards Aldridge, and Bella Hadid patted Aldridge's growing stomach, reports variety.com.

After expressing gratitude to her glam squad, Aldridge added, "It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but empowerment at Brandon Maxwell."