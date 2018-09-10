GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Five Months Pregnant Lily Aldridge Steals the Show at NYFW; Gigi and Bella Hadid Applaud

Lily Aldridge, 32, owned her five months pregnant status on the Brandon Maxwell runway at the Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.

IANS

Updated:September 10, 2018, 2:40 PM IST
Five Months Pregnant Lily Aldridge Steals the Show at NYFW; Gigi and Bella Hadid Applaud
Lily Aldridge, five months pregnant, flaunts her baby bump on the New York Fashion Week Runway. (Image: lilyaldridge/instagram)
New York: Five months pregnant supermodel Lily Aldridge walked the runway at the New York Fashion Week. She says that it was nothing but empowering.

On Saturday, the supermodel, 32, owned her five months pregnant status on the Brandon Maxwell runway at the Classic Car Club, strutting her stuff in a backless red dress with her hair pulled back.







View this post on Instagram


So proud to walk the @brandonmaxwell runway 5 months pregnant! I’ve walked few runways in my life and this is a moment that I’ll look back on forever with great emotion ❤️ Thank you Brandon for letting my shine & being such a true gentleman, Love you FOREVER!!! Thank you @georgecortina for making me feel so beautiful makeup by my love @tompecheux & hair by the sweetest @jamespecis ⚡️ @mr_stephengalloway from pumping me up before the runway And love to all the amazing powerful girls casted in the show by @johndavidpfeiffer It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me Nothing but Empowerment at Brandon Maxwell❤️❤️❤️❤️


A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on





Aldridge's fellow models including Cindy Bruna, Taylor Hill and Joan Smalls were on hand to support her. In a chic slideshow on Instagram, Gigi Hadid, decked out in pink, enthusiastically motioned towards Aldridge, and Bella Hadid patted Aldridge's growing stomach, reports variety.com.







 



 



 



View this post on Instagram


 


A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on









View this post on Instagram


A post shared by (@bellahadid) on




After expressing gratitude to her glam squad, Aldridge added, "It was so much fun being backstage will all the girls, everyone was so uplifting and rubbing my belly celebrating this beautiful journey with me. Nothing but empowerment at Brandon Maxwell."
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
