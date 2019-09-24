Five Natural Ways to Deal with Menopause Symptoms

Every human being goes through a series of changes in his or her life. While the major change occurs on hitting puberty, women go through another change while hitting the age of around 45. Menopause begins in the late 40s or early 50s for most women and usually lasts for a few years. The hormonal changes experienced during this phase results in various symptoms including hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, irritability and tiredness.

In addition, menopausal women are at a higher risk of several diseases including osteoporosis, obesity, heart disease and diabetes. To deal with the menopausal symptoms, here are a few natural remedies that might ease the process.

Calcium and Vitamin D-rich food

Diet constitutes a major part of how our body reacts to every hormonal change. The hormonal changes during menopause can cause bones to weaken. To deal with it, it is advised to eat food that is rich in Calcium and Vitamin D. Many food items are calcium-rich, including dairy products like yogurt, milk and cheese. In fact, green, leafy vegetables such as kale, collard greens and spinach have lots of calcium too.

On the other hand, while sunlight is your main source of vitamin D, it is advised to include oily fish, eggs, cod liver oil and foods fortified with vitamin D in your diet.

Healthy Weight

To deal with any health issue, it is always advisable to maintain a healthy weight. During menopause, it is common to gain weight, which is due to a combination of changing hormones, aging, lifestyle and genetics. One should exercise daily and eat proper diet to keep the weight in check.

Fruits and Vegetables

A lot of vitamins and minerals are found in abundance in fruits and vegetables. A rich fruits and vegetables diet can help prevent a number of menopause symptoms. While fruits and veggies are low in calories, they are rich in minerals and vitamins.

Regular Exercise

Exercise keeps a lot of things in check, including the health and weight. It improves energy and metabolism. It also helps in gaining healthier joints and bones, and decreases stress, leading to better sleep. These can help during menopause, when a woman might find it difficult to follow a routine lifestyle.

Water Consumption

It is common to experience dryness during menopause, which is likely caused by the decrease in estrogen levels. To deal with it, it is advised to drink 8–12 glasses of water a day can help with these symptoms.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.