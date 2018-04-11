Five New Festival-Friendly Beauty Buys for Summer Sessions

Coachella kicks off next week, which can only mean one thing: festival season is upon us. Here are five new beauty tricks you'll be grateful to have up your sleeve when out in the field this summer.Too Faced's hotly-anticipated "Life's A Festival" collection was made for summer gigs, and luckily for fans, it finally landed in February. The glittery nine-piece series spans lipsticks, highlighters and more, but a "Festival Refresh Spray" is probably the most practical choice -- used to set makeup and refresh the skin, it refines pores, cools the complexion, and leaves behind it a opalescent pearly glow.Don't even think about pitching your tent until you have fixed on these new cruelty-free "Mermaid Lashes" from Tarte Cosmetics. The vegan falsies feature blue, pink and purple color accents for a fun vibe, in addition to a clear "invisi-band" for slick application.New haircare brand Hush has launched a DIY hair color range that aims to treat hair issues at the same time as offering opportunities to express yourself. Its "Prism Airbrush Spray" collection offers kaleidoscopic wash-out hair color in seven vibrant shades, in a cruelty-free formula that is free of peroxide, ammonia or harsh permanent dyes.Superstar Rihanna has you covered for festival season, thanks to the launch of her new "Beach Please" collection. The range includes two "Body Lava" luminizers with a gel-based formula that is designed to highlight any area of the body with a high-shine glow, offering a touch of sheer color for extra intensity.Shimmer away with Stellar's new "Starlust Holographic Highlight Palette," a trio of highlighters in violet pink gold, peach pink rose gold, and mauve silver. The cruelty-free palette's high-impact shades will change color once applied, as the light hits your complexion.