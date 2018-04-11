English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Five New Festival-Friendly Beauty Buys for Summer Sessions
New haircare brand Hush has launched a DIY hair color range that aims to treat hair issues at the same time as offering opportunities to express yourself.
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ shironosov / Istock.com)
Coachella kicks off next week, which can only mean one thing: festival season is upon us. Here are five new beauty tricks you'll be grateful to have up your sleeve when out in the field this summer.
Too Faced
Too Faced's hotly-anticipated "Life's A Festival" collection was made for summer gigs, and luckily for fans, it finally landed in February. The glittery nine-piece series spans lipsticks, highlighters and more, but a "Festival Refresh Spray" is probably the most practical choice -- used to set makeup and refresh the skin, it refines pores, cools the complexion, and leaves behind it a opalescent pearly glow.
Tarte
Don't even think about pitching your tent until you have fixed on these new cruelty-free "Mermaid Lashes" from Tarte Cosmetics. The vegan falsies feature blue, pink and purple color accents for a fun vibe, in addition to a clear "invisi-band" for slick application.
Hush
New haircare brand Hush has launched a DIY hair color range that aims to treat hair issues at the same time as offering opportunities to express yourself. Its "Prism Airbrush Spray" collection offers kaleidoscopic wash-out hair color in seven vibrant shades, in a cruelty-free formula that is free of peroxide, ammonia or harsh permanent dyes.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Superstar Rihanna has you covered for festival season, thanks to the launch of her new "Beach Please" collection. The range includes two "Body Lava" luminizers with a gel-based formula that is designed to highlight any area of the body with a high-shine glow, offering a touch of sheer color for extra intensity.
Stellar
Shimmer away with Stellar's new "Starlust Holographic Highlight Palette," a trio of highlighters in violet pink gold, peach pink rose gold, and mauve silver. The cruelty-free palette's high-impact shades will change color once applied, as the light hits your complexion.
Also Watch
Too Faced
Too Faced's hotly-anticipated "Life's A Festival" collection was made for summer gigs, and luckily for fans, it finally landed in February. The glittery nine-piece series spans lipsticks, highlighters and more, but a "Festival Refresh Spray" is probably the most practical choice -- used to set makeup and refresh the skin, it refines pores, cools the complexion, and leaves behind it a opalescent pearly glow.
Tarte
Don't even think about pitching your tent until you have fixed on these new cruelty-free "Mermaid Lashes" from Tarte Cosmetics. The vegan falsies feature blue, pink and purple color accents for a fun vibe, in addition to a clear "invisi-band" for slick application.
Hush
New haircare brand Hush has launched a DIY hair color range that aims to treat hair issues at the same time as offering opportunities to express yourself. Its "Prism Airbrush Spray" collection offers kaleidoscopic wash-out hair color in seven vibrant shades, in a cruelty-free formula that is free of peroxide, ammonia or harsh permanent dyes.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Superstar Rihanna has you covered for festival season, thanks to the launch of her new "Beach Please" collection. The range includes two "Body Lava" luminizers with a gel-based formula that is designed to highlight any area of the body with a high-shine glow, offering a touch of sheer color for extra intensity.
Stellar
Shimmer away with Stellar's new "Starlust Holographic Highlight Palette," a trio of highlighters in violet pink gold, peach pink rose gold, and mauve silver. The cruelty-free palette's high-impact shades will change color once applied, as the light hits your complexion.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Tuesday 10 April , 2018
Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Tuesday 10 April , 2018 Pradeep Narwal: From ABVP Loyalist to Pro Bhim Army Activist | Unusual People Common Problems
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|12
|4
|8
|24
|1
|Australia
|52
|39
|42
|133
|2
|England
|24
|30
|21
|75
|4
|New Zealand
|9
|10
|8
|27
|5
|South Africa
|9
|6
|6
|21
|6
|Canada
|8
|21
|15
|44
|7
|Scotland
|7
|10
|13
|30
|8
|Wales
|7
|8
|7
|22
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|3
|9
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|4
|8
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Botswana
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|19
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Grenada
|1
|0
|0
|1
|23
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|25
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|3
|4
|26
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|29
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- ABD Sleeps Through Royal Challengers Bangalore Shoot, Yet Has a Ball
- SOTY 2: Meet Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff's Leading Ladies in Karan Johar's Sequel
- Toyota Yaris Features Leaked Ahead of Launch in India, Will Get 7 Airbags and CVT from Base Variant
- Ready Player One Review: Steven Spielberg Movie Reminds You Why He's Pop Culture's Most Invoked Deity
- iPhone X For Rs 79,999, More Apple iPhones on Discount During Amazon India iPhone Fest