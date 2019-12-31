Five New Year Resolutions That Are Actually Doable

Every New Year brings with it celebrations, hope, opportunities and of course a list of resolutions! Often, we go for unrealistic targets while making a New Year resolution. Opting for simpler, achievable goals could make you feel better when you accomplish them.

Here are few tips for New Year resolutions.

Simple exercises for weight loss

People often promise themselves that they will go to the gym and do heavy exercises. However, it is easier said than done. If you plan to do simple exercises every day at home instead, it will save you a lot of travel time, and makes much more sense.

Be grateful and don’t forget to mention it!

In our life, many people help us in bits and pieces that we often fail to even notice. This New Year, resolve to be grateful about little things and thank everyone along the way.

Read, read and read

Don’t take it the wrong way, you aren’t supposed to finish long manuscripts in a day. But it is possible to make it a habit of reading 10-15 minutes every day.

Use bicycles whenever possible

Every little bit contributes to the environment. Use bicycles to move around instead of pollution emitting vehicles whenever possible.

Clean your workstation/ study table every once in a while

You can be really busy to clean your table every day, but once a week is doable. Organize your workstation whenever you can for a clutter-free work space to improve your focus.

