Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Five New Year Resolutions That Are Actually Doable

Here are few tips for New Year resolutions that are easy to take up in day to day lifestyle.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 31, 2019, 10:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Five New Year Resolutions That Are Actually Doable
Representative image: Reuters

Every New Year brings with it celebrations, hope, opportunities and of course a list of resolutions! Often, we go for unrealistic targets while making a New Year resolution. Opting for simpler, achievable goals could make you feel better when you accomplish them.

Here are few tips for New Year resolutions.

Simple exercises for weight loss

People often promise themselves that they will go to the gym and do heavy exercises. However, it is easier said than done. If you plan to do simple exercises every day at home instead, it will save you a lot of travel time, and makes much more sense.

Be grateful and don’t forget to mention it!

In our life, many people help us in bits and pieces that we often fail to even notice. This New Year, resolve to be grateful about little things and thank everyone along the way.

Read, read and read

Don’t take it the wrong way, you aren’t supposed to finish long manuscripts in a day. But it is possible to make it a habit of reading 10-15 minutes every day.

Use bicycles whenever possible

Every little bit contributes to the environment. Use bicycles to move around instead of pollution emitting vehicles whenever possible.

Clean your workstation/ study table every once in a while

You can be really busy to clean your table every day, but once a week is doable. Organize your workstation whenever you can for a clutter-free work space to improve your focus.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram