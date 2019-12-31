Five New Year Resolutions That Are Actually Doable
Here are few tips for New Year resolutions that are easy to take up in day to day lifestyle.
Representative image: Reuters
Every New Year brings with it celebrations, hope, opportunities and of course a list of resolutions! Often, we go for unrealistic targets while making a New Year resolution. Opting for simpler, achievable goals could make you feel better when you accomplish them.
Here are few tips for New Year resolutions.
Simple exercises for weight loss
People often promise themselves that they will go to the gym and do heavy exercises. However, it is easier said than done. If you plan to do simple exercises every day at home instead, it will save you a lot of travel time, and makes much more sense.
Be grateful and don’t forget to mention it!
In our life, many people help us in bits and pieces that we often fail to even notice. This New Year, resolve to be grateful about little things and thank everyone along the way.
Read, read and read
Don’t take it the wrong way, you aren’t supposed to finish long manuscripts in a day. But it is possible to make it a habit of reading 10-15 minutes every day.
Use bicycles whenever possible
Every little bit contributes to the environment. Use bicycles to move around instead of pollution emitting vehicles whenever possible.
Clean your workstation/ study table every once in a while
You can be really busy to clean your table every day, but once a week is doable. Organize your workstation whenever you can for a clutter-free work space to improve your focus.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prateek Kuhad's 'Cold/Mess' Makes It To Barack Obama's Favorite Music List Of 2019
- Airtel Raises Minimum Monthly Recharge for Prepaid Users
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters