5 Physical Exercises for Kids to Have Fun and Stay Fit

Kids need an open environment to grow mentally and physically. Earlier, kids used to engage in activities that would challenge them physically. They used to go to parks, play outdoor games, cycle, and so on. However, now kids are becoming dependent on technology and spend more time indoors indulging in mobile phones, tablets or television. These activities not only make them weak physically but strain their brain too. Parents must encourage kids to go out and spend time doing physical activities.

There are minor exercises for kids which they can do to stay fit and keep diseases like obesity away. Let’s have a look at the types of exercises parents can make their kids do which will keep them active and going.

Running

Running helps in building bone strength and muscles as well. Kids don’t have to run like adults, they just have to run around freely doing anything. Encourage your kids to play games that require running. Ask them to play Rat-a-tat (pakdam pakdai) or race with each other which will bring out their active and lively side.

Dancing

Another physical activity which kids will love and be part of happily is dancing. Play any song and have a fun dancing session with your kid. Just have fun, laugh, jump, and let that body flow naturally on the beats of the song. It is a full-body workout for your kid.

Skipping

Skipping coordinates the whole body and builds a sense of balance in kids. Give your kid a rope of their size and make them spend at least 15 minutes skipping. Be their partner and do it along with them. It will also build a healthy parent-child relationship.

Frog walk, crab walk or bear crawl

Play a game with your kids where they have to walk like a frog or crab. It will be funny to see them walk like that but trust us, it helps in strengthening their thighs. First, show them how to do it and later, ask them to perform. Invent a new walk daily and play this game with them.

Stretching and yoga

When you sit with your yoga mat, let your kid join you. Make them understand the advantages of yoga and do simple asanas with them. Stretching and yoga make their body flexible. Yoga also helps in building their concentration level and improves their breathing.

