Five Precautions To Avoid Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy is a condition in which blood vessels of the retina get damaged due to high blood sugar levels. If left undiagnosed and untreated, it can also cause vision loss in people with diabetes.

Firstly, people witness dark spots as the blood restricts the vision and then, in a later stage, it blocks the complete vision. However, as commonly said prevention is better than cure. People can prevent diabetic retinopathy in a few simple ways.

Controlling Blood Sugar Levels

The foremost way of preventing diabetic retinopathy is by controlling your diabetes. This is because the blood vessels get damaged only because of high sugar levels. Therefore, if you keep your sugar in control by eating right, exercising and medicines, you can stay away from eye disease. Dilated Eye Examination

As popularly said early diagnosis means half treated. Similarly, diabetic retinopathy can be prevented if diagnosed early. People with diabetes must take a dilated eye examination once every year. This will help in the early diagnosis of the condition as the symptoms appear only at the advanced stage. Control Blood Pressure and Cholesterol

With diabetes, there come various other health risks which put a lot of strain on our eyes. High blood pressure and high cholesterol are few of them. If you want your eyes to be protected from this blinding disease, then it is important to keep a regular check on your blood pressure and cholesterol levels and keep them in control. Eat Fruit

Fruit keeps us healthy and fit. Instead of eating oily and high salt food, consume fruits. Cut down on salt, sugar and oil in your diet. Fruit is said to be rich in a lot of nutrients that keep the eyes healthy and prevent retinopathy in people with diabetes. Quit Smoking and drinking

Smoking and alcohol are key factors of increased blood sugar levels. If you are a regular smoker or a drinker, you should quit today to keep your eyes healthy.

